3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are 'Extraordinarily Luckiest In Love' May 22 - 28, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of May 22 - 28, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the message of the week for everyone. To love is the most difficult thing in the world. It requires enormous courage, extraordinary strength and the willingness to make your life about yourself and the one you love. Putting yourself out there with your full heart and soul on display is not the best way to find such extraordinary love — no matter how much they say you should take a leap of faith.

Not everyone in the world is capable of love. Not every person who says they want love actually wants love. To find your true happiness and the soul that beats to the same rhythm as yours, you must avoid liars and thieves at all costs. Otherwise, even if you were lucky enough to find true love, you will be too damaged to ever engage with it lovingly. This week we learn how to stay lucky by using wisdom in our lives. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of May 22 - 28, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love May 22 - 28, 2023:

1. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Dragon, if you are single and flying overseas this week, you will be incredibly lucky in love. Where you find it is up to serendipity, but you will find it. All you have to do is take your best self out of the door, regardless of whether you are traveling for work or pleasure. Your inner shine will draw people naturally to you. Don't forget to wear your lucky shoes! Or, spritz on your lucky cologne.

If you are in a relationship, words of love will bring luck to your relationship this week. They can be as elaborate or simple as you and your significant other are comfortable with. You can even have the local baker pipe them onto a bento cake! Or, write your feelings on a card with a spontaneous bouquet of flowers. It only feels "ridiculous" because you were told it's ridiculous by people who will never find love. Don't let them poison your relationship's potential. Gardenias will be lucky for you this week. Place a bunch on your desk if you can. Handing out sugar cookies to your acquaintances will also increase your luck. You can simply tell that you wanted to share an amazing intercity find. Good cheer is always in short supply.

2. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, if you are in a relationship, don't put brakes on your relationship just because you are anxious about making a mistake, committing a faux pas, or looking weird. It's part of a relationship's "getting out of your comfort zone" phase. Express your feelings to each other. It doesn't have to be a gushing stream of consciousness. Your luck in love will shine when you share your feelings.

If you are single, you won't find love this week but don't lose hope. Now's the perfect time to show love to yourself through your self-care routine. Every day makes you a better version of yourself, and with time, this will compound into a glow-up that makes you even more attractive than you are right now. Love starts from the self. Oranges will be lucky for you this week. However, if they are not seasonal where you live, don't worry. You can place orange flowers in your home or altar to bring more luck.

3. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, if you are in a relationship, this week is great for renewing your vows to each other (if you are married). Even if you are not married, you can make a few simple vows to your significant other (and vice versa). It will show you how serious you are about this relationship. It can be something silly, too, like — "I promise to take out the garbage on time every week."

If you are single, love is all around you. Romantic love isn't the only kind that makes us feel amazing. You can share the love with your friends, family and pets. Tap into that this week, and you will not feel like you are running out of time. That's just a perception, and perceptions can be changed. Burning cinnamon incense will be lucky for you this week. Just make sure you leave it in a fire-proof space!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.