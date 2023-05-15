What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Today, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Everything you dream of already exists, so here's what each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 15, 2023: It’s said when you are manifesting something which feels new, it’s only you are entering a new timeline in which your dream is already your reality. Think of how you want to feel and what you want to experience in your life. Visualize yourself living this, not somewhere far off in the future, but now within this moment.

To manifest is to peel back the layers of different timelines so you can align with this higher version of yourself. It is already real; it is already living inside of you. It's just a matter of seeing it so completely you now feel just how possible it is. To manifest is to step into a version of yourself that is already living the life you’ve dreamed of.

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 16, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Courage

Place an orange candle on your altar space and surround it with a borage leaf. As you meditate within this space, place your hands open to receive courage as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am courageous in the pursuit of happiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Intuition

Connect with your spirit guides in conscious writing by lighting a purple candle and asking them to join you. Set a timer for ten minutes and just write whatever comes through. If you’d like to ask a specific question, write it at the top of the paper before beginning.

Affirmation For Today: I trust my inner self and knowledge.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Vision

Using two pieces of citrine, hold one in each hand as you sit cross-legged. Focus on the feeling and warmth of the crystals in your hands as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I open my eyes to greater meaning and vision for my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Career advancement

Take a green candle and tie a piece of amethyst to it. As you light it, hold your hands in prana mudra as you repeat the affirmation for the day.

Affirmation For Today: I can create a career that fulfills my purpose.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Understanding

Using a sprig of rosemary, cleanse your energy as you repeat the affirmation nine times. Once finished, light a white candle, and hold a clear quartz up to your third eye as you focus on your internal light.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to seeing things in a new light.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: New perspective

Envision those thoughts or ways of life which feel restrictive and outgrown. Send these ingredients into an egg. Once finished, take it, and bury it outside as you repeat the affirmation, and then anoint the ground with olive oil

Affirmation For Today: I allow myself to transform old ways of thinking.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Action

Using a white candle, sit cross-legged in front of it with your hands on your heart. Visualize yourself on a staircase, with each step being a new level of life. As you see yourself progressing up the stairs, repeat the affirmation, breathing deep in your belly.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe to act toward my heart's desire.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Newness

Take a seed and hold it in your hands as you send your intention for newness into it. Plant it in the ground as you repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I open myself to newness in my routine and my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Joyful partnership

Practice a smiling meditation, while you not just smile with your face but envision every part of you joyful, happy, and fulfilled. As you do so, repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a joyful and healthy partnership.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: A happy home

Plant lavender, thyme, and sage near your front door or in a pot. As you plant these herbs which bring happiness to a home, repeat the affirmation for the day four times.

Affirmation For Today: I can overcome obstacles to create a happy and safe home.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Directness

Write down all your thoughts and desires you’ve held back on. As you burn it in the flame of a blue candle, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I will use my words today to create the life I dream of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Financial abundance

Boil cinnamon sticks in a simmering pot on your stove. Place two coins in the mixture while repeating the affirmation. Once cooled, take the coins, and keep them in your wallet or purse.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to fulfilling my purpose and receiving financial abundance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.