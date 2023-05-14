Each zodiac sign's weekly manifestation for May 15 - 21, 2023 is here. Abundance isn't something fleeting but instead represents the deepest roots of the trees. Searching for something isn't the same as manifesting.

You don't have to find anything or even become someone new to receive what you want most. You must stop believing that there is anything outside of yourself that is more important than you already are.

You have everything within yourself you need. Even if your life isn't how you had dreamed, you can change it simply by being yourself and tapping into your natural power. When you do this, there isn't anything you can't manifest.

Each zodiac sign's weekly manifestation for May 15 - 21, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Self-Love

Collect rose quartz and incorporate it into your daily meditation or journal practice. Keep this with you throughout the day, and as you return to it, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am worthy of my personal best.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Confidence

Using a yellow candle, etch your name on it vertically and surround it with lemon balm. Place it on your altar and repeat your affirmation nightly as part of your ritual.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am whole just as I am.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Intuition

Bring your daily practice outside as you sit in the sun or under the stars. Place your hands on your third eye in prayer formation as you repeat the affirmation nine times, breathing in and out fully.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I follow my intuition with confidence.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Hope

Take a white feather and write the word hope onto it with a silver pen. Place this next to a white candle on your altar and visualize this representing the hope you have in your divine path as you repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I have hope and trust in the divine plan.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Career abundance

Wrap string around them using a green and purple candle, binding career and purpose together. Light them as part of your ritual as you repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am purposeful and successful in my career.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Spirituality

Using white sage and an owl feather, create a morning or nightly ritual of cleansing yourself and your energy. As you do, repeat the affirmation and what you want to call into your life.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am connected and embrace a higher power.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Overcoming fears

Create a tea with lavender, lemon balm and chamomile. As you steep them together, envision sending courage and strength into your tea. Drink as part of your practice while repeating the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I acknowledge my fears but do not let them control me.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Marriage

Create two circles out of string to symbolize wedding bands. Tie them onto another string you wrap around a red candle. Write marriage or you and another person's name on the candle. Sprinkle your altar with red rose petals, and as you light your candle, repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am ready and open to receive a healthy, fulfilling, committed marriage.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Freedom from the routine

Using a blue candle, create an altar with angelica and moonstone. As you light the candle daily, repeat the daily affirmation six times.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I release all limiting aspects of my routine for greater freedom.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Romance

Incorporate jasmine and garnet into a nightly anointing practice giving special attention to your root and heart chakras. Repeat the affirmation as you massage the oil with the stone into your skin, and place the stone under your pillow or near your bed while you sleep.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am open to receiving and giving love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Improved family dynamics

Use a few drops of orange oil in your water or on your pulse points when interacting with your family. Repeat the affirmation four times as you deeply inhale this positive aroma.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am committed to creating a space for healthy relationships within my family.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Success

Create an incense using ginger and sage for yourself and your home, placing citrine within the mixture. Cleanse yourself and your space as you repeat the affirmation in sets of threes as you complete a three-part breathwork exercise.

Affirmation To Say This Week: I am successful in all areas of my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.