Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 15 - 21, 2023

Your weekly luckiest day of the week is here for May 15 - 21, 2023, by zodiac sign. Luck is a lifestyle, yet it is often considered only fleeting. Those moments or whims in which it feels like you are co-creating with the universe, and because of that, an opportunity that you could never have expected suddenly becomes a reality.

Yet, luck is a force of life that you can choose to live within and fully embrace. This week as Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, shifts into Taurus on May 19th, it helps you to understand how to create this place of stable ongoing luck within your life.

By embracing this energy, it's not just that you will have a lucky break but instead a lucky life, a life at peace with the universe and its divine planning. This allows you to make the most of each small moment. Breathe in luck and release any doubt that you deserve anything but the absolute best.

The luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs starting May 15 - 21, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 21st

This week, Aries, you have the potential to attract good luck in both your personal and professional life. However, don't just sit back and wait for it to come to you. You need to pursue your goals and be open to new opportunities actively. Believe in yourself and trust that the universe is conspiring in your favor. Stay focused on your goals and take bold steps to make it happen. Don't be afraid to take risks; this is where the biggest rewards lie.

With a confident and determined attitude, you can create your luck and manifest your dreams into reality.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 16th

Taurus, luck is on your side this week as the Sun in Gemini on May 21st highlights your creative and financial endeavors. Your hard work and dedication to your goals will pay off as you attract new opportunities for success. Trust your instincts and take bold steps toward your dreams.

Keep your eye on the prize, and don't be afraid to tap into those personal relationships around you for help. Remember, luck only occurs when you take the steps to achieve it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 21st

Gemini, you may find yourself in great luck this week as the stars align in your favor. However, don't simply sit back and wait for things to happen. It's important to act and make the most of the opportunities that come your way. Luck occurs when you don't give up.

Trust your intuition and take calculated steps that align with your values and goals. You can turn this lucky streak into something even more meaningful and fulfilling with the right mindset and actions.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, May 19th

Cancer, you may feel a powerful sense of luck and abundance this week. This energy can bring opportunities for growth and expansion in various areas of your life, including career, finances, and even relationships. However, it's important to remain grounded and not let your emotions get the best of you. Stay focused on your goals and trust that the universe has your back.

This is a time for taking bold steps and going after what you truly desire. Stay open and flexible, as the universe may have bigger and better plans for you than you ever imagined. Trust the journey and keep moving forward with confidence.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, May 19th

This week, Leo, you may find that luck is on your side when discovering your deeper purpose. The New Moon in Taurus occurs on May 19th, bringing new opportunities and stability within your professional life. You've been working on creating a life of purpose instead of a job you simply show up for. This is when you will be called to step into a new chapter of your life.

Embrace the joy and abundance available to you, and let it fuel your passion and creativity in all areas of your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, May 19th

This week, you may experience a boost in your luck regarding career and financial matters, Virgo. The key is to be proactive and take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves. Trusting your instincts and taking new opportunities is important, even if they initially feel uncomfortable. You can manifest abundance and success, so don't be afraid to pursue what you truly desire.

Staying focused and grounded in your values and principles will attract the positive energy needed to make things happen. Trust yourself and the universe, and know that your hard work will pay off in the end.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 21st

This week, Libra, luck is on your side regarding your career and finances. You may find yourself presented with unexpected opportunities for growth and advancement. Trust your intuition and take bold steps toward your goals, even if it means not knowing how it will all turn out. The key to success this week is to stay focused and disciplined while remaining open to new possibilities.

Remember, abundance comes to those willing to act and boldly move toward their dreams. Trust yourself and the universe to guide you to create the desired success.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 21st

This week, Scorpio, luck is on your side. You may find unexpected opportunities to advance in your career or finances, but don't let that distract you from focusing on your growth and personal development. Take the initiative to create your luck by putting yourself out there, networking and pursuing your passions.

Trust your instincts and be confident in your abilities. Everything is always happening for your highest good. This is a time of enormous potential for you, so seize the moment and make it count.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, May 19th

You may find yourself in the right place at the right time this week, Sagittarius. The universe is aligning to bring good luck and abundance your way as Jupiter, your ruling planet, enters Taurus on May 16th. Keep an eye out for new opportunities that may present themselves, and believe in yourself enough to take them. You must be bold in pursuing your dreams, though.

Your positive attitude and adventurous spirit will attract new opportunities and good fortune. This is your time to embrace your inner talents and make the most of all life offers.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 21st

This week, Capricorn, you may find that luck is on your side regarding your career and financial stability. Jupiter in Taurus on May 16th brings abundance and opportunities your way, so keep your eyes and ears open for new possibilities, especially in unexpected areas.

However, with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, it's important to carefully approach any financial or career decisions. Don't rush into anything without weighing the pros and cons first. Remember, you can manifest your desires and create the success you seek.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 21st

You're feeling renewed energy this week, Aquarius, especially when taking risks and pursuing your goals. With lucky Jupiter in your house of home, family and healing, you'll feel safer taking that leap of faith that can bring you unexpected rewards. However, balance your impulsiveness with practicality, as not all risks are worth taking.

Trust your intuition and seize any opportunities that come your way, but also have a plan in place to ensure success. With the right balance, you can make big strides toward your goals and reap the rewards of your determination.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 16th

Get ready for some unexpected moments of luck this week, Pisces! With the Sun in Gemini moving through your fourth house of healing and a favorable influence from Jupiter in your communication sector, you could find yourself in the right place at the right time to receive some exciting news or opportunities. Keep an open mind and be willing to take a leap of faith regarding your aspirations and goals, especially if it means leaving your comfort zone.

Trust in the universe and allow yourself to be guided towards new horizons. Keep your eyes and heart open, and be ready to seize it when the universe gives you a chance to grow.

