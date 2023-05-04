What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest On May 4, 2023

Today, here's what your zodiac sign can manifest on May 4, 2023. Venus in Gemini aligns with Jupiter in Aries, two of the most powerful planets regarding manifestation. Venus governs love, finances, and real estate, and Jupiter, the giant planet in the solar system, seeks to expand whatever it touches. It's time to not hold back on what you most want.

Be honest with yourself about what you seek or need to do. As you embrace the magnetic energy this week, settle into a space of powerful visualization as you work on your manifest ritual.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on Thursday, May 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: An important decision

Use the quick coin toss manifestation to decide between two options. Once the coin is in the air, notice what result you are hoping for and then see this as your higher self coming through to help you manifest it.

Manifestation affirmation: I can choose whatever is for my highest good.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: financial rewards

Using a green pen or marker, write the word abundance on a dollar bill, then lay it in the Sun for at least an hour, though longer is better. Then rub olive oil and basil on your hands and do the same on the dollar bill. Once it's warmed, you can fold it two times and place it in a bag or pouch to carry in your purse.

Manifestation affirmation: I can embrace the social connections that will produce financial rewards.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: new love

Using the honey jar manifestation, write the kind of person or partner you want to attract, then fold it enough to fit into your honey jar — next, spoon honey into your tea while repeating the daily affirmation.

Manifestation affirmation: I allow myself to embrace love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: forgiveness

Create an herb sachet using Coltsfoot, Lavender, Coriander and Myrtle. Place all the herbs in a pouch or even a piece of fabric while repeating the affirmation. Keep your intention to yourself or share what you've been struggling with with a friend.

Manifestation affirmation: I will extend to others the understanding and forgiveness I hope to receive.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: new friendships

Write down the qualities of new friends you hope to attract on a piece of paper, then burn the paper using a yellow candle while repeating the daily affirmation.

Manifestation affirmation: I must only be myself to attract those who are meant to be a part of my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: new job

Start by writing on a piece of paper, 'Thank you, the universe, for my wonderful new job,' while listing the qualities and requirements you are hoping for, then finish by signing your name with the date. Light a natural beeswax candle and place the paper near it with a clear quartz point on top. As the candle burns down, your manifestation will be complete.

Manifestation affirmation: I will use all my talents and resources to attract a new job or position.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: adventure

Cut out or draw a picture of what you hope to experience, then place it near an orange or red candle. Anoint the candle with cinnamon and repeat Today's affirmation.

Manifestation affirmation: I allow myself to expand myself and my world.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: deeper intimacy

Charge a red or pink candle with your desire for greater intimacy, and light it before interacting with an existing partner, heading out on a date or even opening an online dating app.

Manifestation affirmation: I can attract and create the relationship of my dreams.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: commitment

Collect a white candle and carve the symbol of a key on one side; on the other, you write your name and your partner's name. Once finished, coat the candle in rose or orange blossom oil. Place it on your altar surrounded by white sugar and white petals. Light it by yourself or with your partner to attract a deeper commitment.

Manifestation affirmation: I will show up for all of those in my life in the ways that I need them to show up for me.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: A healthier routine

Using the crystal Garnett, focus your energy on the stone as you repeat the daily affirmation and then place it in your clothing for the day.

Manifestation affirmation: I can create balance and healthiness in all aspects of my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Courage

Place a seed or acorn in the palm of your hand as you repeat the daily affirmation, reminding yourself that even something small is capable of great things. Keep this with you for the rest of the day as a reminder of what you can do.

Manifestation affirmation: I will allow myself to express my deepest emotions and desires.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Romance

Using a red candle and jasmine oil, light the candle and then massage the oil onto your pressure points and heart chakra. Meditate on the candle while envisioning the love and romance you want to manifest within your relationship.

Manifestation affirmation: I deserve to be loved in all the ways that I desire.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.