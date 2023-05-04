Today's Horoscope For May 5, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

We have the Sun in Taurus with the Moon in Scorpio. Find out how the energy of today's astrology affects your zodiac sign.

Some energy lingers after yesterday's Full Moon in Scorpio, so here's what's in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, May 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's eclipse sets the theme for the entire month of May. You are looking at life from a new perspective. Some of you may be tucking your thoughts into your heart until you're ready to announce or act toward a goal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things start to feel intense for you in your commitment sector. With the Full Moon Lunar eclipse, you're ready to make big changes in your love life. You may be saying goodbye to something from the past and moving toward a new future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't allow yoruself to feel anxious about the future. The Full Moon may have you pondering what will be happening in your career; while some changes taking place in AI can seem intimidating, learn what you can to make the most of it. See the bright side in everything without getting caught up in the negative or what-ifs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, work on improving communication with loved ones and your family members. Take time to be introspective. Consider your role in your interaction and how you can improve yourself first.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Progress over perfection, Leo. One change in your daily routine can enhance your physical and mental well-being. Make one switch in an area of your life you feel you can be consistent. Think small.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A new opportunity for personal growth may arise in the coming week. Be prepared for a positive option to come your way. While it may be outside your comfort zone, believe in yourself enough to receive it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A financial decision should be considered at this time. Think about saving for the future. What areas of your financial picture can you start to save more? How can you cut back, and where can you scale bigger and better? Think efficiency.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are lessons you can learn from past mistakes to avoid repeating them in the future. See the opportunities for your problems. Look to the past to learn, but consider looking to the future to improve yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can strengthen your relationships with family and friends. Do little things that show your loving side to others. Be vulnerable and willing to admit when you're wrong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A planetary alignment affects your mood and emotions this week. When you feel angry or frustrated with a partner, step back. Let your heart lead your situation rather than allow feelings to grow out of control.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Unexpected surprises may be in store for you in the coming days. You can learn a lot from your reaction when caught off guard. You can prepare for the future, but you may not be able to plan for everything. Be flexible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tap into your creativity to bring more joy into your life. Today do something that you enjoy. Make time for play and see the fun in the day that you may overlook due to productivity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.