Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For May 1 - 7, 2023

During the week of May 1 - 7, 2023, we will be experiencing the kind of enthusiasm that is usually generated around this time of year. We notice the change in weather and feel it in our bones. There's a warmth in the air that holds promise; something inside us all makes us want to get up and go. The tarot cards are laid out before us and will tell the tale of what will come this week.

While it's almost customary to speak in riddles while delivering a Tarot card reading, there's something to the little hints and suggestions that come in words written here, even in this opening section. 'Wisdom awaits ... all we have to do is show up for it.'

Perhaps that is what this week looks like for you, as well. Perhaps this week is all about showing up for one's destiny, taking responsibility and being aware of one's actions and consequences. Let's read, my friends. Let's read now.

Weekly tarot horoscope for May 1 - 7, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are in control, Aries. As much as you'd like to move on and get rolling with some of your plans, there's a nagging responsibility holding you back. It's one of those 'all dressed up with no place to go' feelings, except you know where you want to go — it's just that something or someONE is holding you back, and you feel obligated to pay attention to them.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

What you're doing this week is making the best of a situation that, in your opinion, could definitely be a lot better. You know what makes you happy, and you feel very close to it ... however, because you're not in the right place at the right time, you will deal with whatever it is you DO have. This is a good card in its reversed state, but it symbolizes how you cope with not getting what you want. You stick with the plan, Taurus, and you remain optimistic ... that's all you can do.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You have one of two ways to look at what transpires this week, Gemini. One, you could feel as though you are out of control and angry about it, OR you could use this delay as a lesson in patience. You're almost there, Gemini. You are almost at the place where you could claim a victory, yet something comes up this week that puts it all on hold. You'll be OK, and this is a good card ... it just means that your good intentions may not manifest this week. Maybe next week?

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You want to treat yourself like royalty this week, so you'll spend more money than necessary. That's OK. You don't mind as you feel confident enough to know that if you spend money, you'll make money. You can't help but feel that May positivity, and now that the month is here, you want to celebrate it by treating yourself nicely. You've got good taste, and nothing can hold you back.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

In the same way, Cancer wants to spend money, so do you during this first week of May. It's as if you've got money burning a hole in your pocket, except your desires are gigantic, and you are extremely turned on by buying yourself that super special, insanely expensive item. Will you do this? Will you purchase the big one? Yes, Leo, you will. Would you ever deny yourself a pleasure? Nah.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

When you do it, you do it right, Virgo. This week is your week to do it all right. You will be respected for your many talents this week, Virgo. If you feel like you need to get attention, (as we sometimes do), then the attention you'll receive will be positive. You might even be a bit of a show-off this week, but that's because you have the goods to show off. This is an ego-gratification week, so ... why not have fun with it?

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to get out of your rut and 're-enter' the world again, Libra. You'll feel this too. You'll feel as though you've done enough contemplation and that now, it's time to apply what you've learned and put it into action. You aren't racing to get anywhere. You'll take your time and think it all out first. But, you will start to re-emerge back into society.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

May brings on the idea that you need to clean up and prepare for Summer. This is a business concept, so it implies that whatever loose ends are still straggling around, it is up to you to tidy them up and set up the next new plan. You are the boss, Scorpio, which means you are in charge and have certain responsibilities. You own this idea, and you will proceed with confidence.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You may have been working on yourself over the last month and now feel you've finally gotten yourself together. You aren't someone who ever lies to yourself, and now that you are clearheaded and know the truth about something that needed clarity, you will approach this week's actions with authority and strength. All you needed was a little time to think things through, and now, you're back and mighty ... as it goes.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Nothing comes easy, right, Capricorn? This week heaps on the responsibility, and while work is definitely your thing, you could stand to use a little help now and then. You don't mind being the person that gets everything done, but this week may end up feeling like it's all collapsing on your head. It's nothing to worry about, but it's just stressful, and you will feel under pressure.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

While you can probably rest assured that you won't be feeling like this for too long, what you will feel this week is filled with self-doubt and a little depression. What's happened is that something in your life is up for scrutiny, and you don't like it. Someone in your life doesn't agree with how you see things, which will upset your world because you need that affirmation from others for some reason. This person not seeing it your way will anger you and cause you to lose your temper and balance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

This week is ... stable. Things are working out according to plan, and all is well at home and in the workplace. For the first time in a while, you feel your finances are balanced and that if you wish to indulge a little, you can. You are kind to your friends and family when they need you most, and you will show others that it's good to be generous, in the same way as it's also good to show restraint.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.