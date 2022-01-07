The 6 Most Toxic Zodiac Couples

By Shweta Advani

We all want to be with a person who is home and an adventure all at once.

The fact is we could be insanely in love with someone but all the red-hot fiery passion in the world won’t be sufficient to keep our relationship going if we are not compatible.

While getting to know each other and discovering compatibility is a fun process and should be given its due time, astrology makes our work easier. There are twelve zodiac signs each having their own unique traits, desires, and attitude towards life-based on the element group they belong to.

There are four element groups:

Water: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

They are emotional, sensitive, creative and nurturing. They love intimacy and deep conversations. They have kind and gentle hearts and are very intense and passionate.

Fire: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

They are passionate, strong and determined. They are ambitious, assertive, and born leaders. They are adventurous and like to live life to the fullest.

Earth: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

They are grounded practical and analytical but they can also be very emotional. They are patient and hard working. They like stability and are inclined to acquire possessions and material wealth.

Air: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

They are revolutionary, intellectual, creative and analytical. They love discussing new ideas and philosophies. They are visionary and care about changing the world with their dynamic ideas.

Based on their traits, there are few zodiac pairings that have the worst zodiac compatibility and can turn into your worst nightmares.

Before you dive deep into a relationship, watch out for these zodiac sign couples that make the most toxic pairings of all:

1. Leo + Cancer

Leo is a fire sign and Cancer is a water sign. Leo craves adventure and spotlight, Cancer likes home and deeper intimacy.

Leos can be very outspoken and share their views unabashedly; this can be too much to handle for sensitive Cancer as they tend to take everything to their heart.

The Cancer takes it for a while but slowly starts to grow distant and goes back into their shell.

If the Leo doesn’t understand Cancer’s ways of deeper intimacy and the Cancer doesn’t understand Leo’s way of exploration; the relationship is bound to head for closure.

2. Capricorn + Aquarius

Capricorn is an Earth sign and Aquarius is an Air sign.

As an Earth sign, Capricorn is slow and thorough. They like to make detailed plans and don’t like changes whereas Aquarius being an adventurous sign; are very spontaneous and do things in the heat of the moment.

Capricorn being an earth sign wants to accumulate material wealth and shows love in physical, practical way.

Aquarius belongs to the element of air and they need heavenly love, they crave someone with whom they can be completely naked within mind, body and in spirit.

They will not care much about food, sex or money if they find someone with whom their spirit gets wings to fly and dream.

Capricorn and Aquarius is a no-go relationship.

3. Virgo + Gemini

Virgo is an Earth sign and Gemini is an Air sign. Virgos are practical and realists and Geminis are dreamers.

Geminis don’t like to stay in one place long enough and are always on the move, they believe in ideas and visions and don’t really worry about the”hows”.

Virgos are dreamers too but they are very practical and focus on how to actually get shit done.

If Geminis don’t come down to get their hands dirty with the Virgo and contribute in any practical way, the Virgo will ultimately get tired and call it quits.

4. Libra + Taurus

Taurus is an Earth sign and Libra is an Air sign. Taurus’s need for loyalty can seem too stifling to outgoing Libra and Libra’s need to feel right will turn off the stubborn Taurus.

Both these signs are very headstrong and uncompromising, even a small decision like deciding the color of the curtains can blow up the tension between them.

5. Scorpio + Pisces

Scorpio and Pisces are both water signs and therefore highly emotional but what separates them is how they express their emotions, especially in relationships.

Scorpios can be reckless in their communication of emotions while Pisces are extremely soft.

Both are free-spirited signs, bubbling with intense emotions and want to live life to the fullest but Scorpios can have a tendency to feel jealous and can stifle the Piscean by craving all their time and attention.

While both of them are looking for an ideal partner to sweep them off their feet, both the signs feel emotions too deeply and cannot handle discords well as their intense emotions put together can just blow the scene.

6. Sagittarius + Cancer

Sagittarius is a fiery fire sign and Cancer is a cardinal water sign. They just don’t have a ton in common going for them.

The Sagittarius likes to explore and have new experiences and Cancer is a homebody. Sagittarius wants to experiment sexually and Cancer wants to connect deeply and emotionally. Both of them stick out to understand each other because their opposite nature attracts them initially but their immense differences eventually burn them out.

Shweta Advani is a writer, mindfulness coach and HR consultant. Follow her on Twitter.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.