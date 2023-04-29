May 2023 Horoscopes For All 12 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Your Chinese monthly horoscope for May 2023 is here. Fiind out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign. This month will bring a mix of good and less exciting days, with plenty of opportunities for love in the summer hemisphere.

However, be mindful of gossip and those who spread it, as it can reach unintended ears. Stay out of harm's way and take the high ground to avoid any unnecessary drama. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for May 1 - 31, 2023.

Monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Fortune will favor you in love this month. Don't be too shy or stand-offish. You are a real sweetheart! You just tend to be too critical of yourself and others sometimes. Some of you will experience a glow-up in May.

You may already be feeling it or seeing it in your skin, especially if you changed your diet recently. Also, if someone shows interest in you, try out a few rules of flirting. Playing hard to get is not just a catchphrase.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Green things and leaves are going to be lucky for you this month. You can also carry a bay leaf in your pocket if you have an exam coming up or an important presentation at work. If you are single, your energy is lining with someone else's but they don't want to make themselves known just yet. Just live your best life and be your best self and your attractive energy will keep bringing good things your way.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

“What did I do to deserve this?” There will come a point sometime in May when you will find yourself asking yourself this. It will be precipitated by either placing your faith in the wrong person/business partner or by committing a mistake so foolish the cringe level will make you lose sleep. Luckily for you, you just read this horoscope. So be a bit more mindful of what you do in May and you might just avoid this.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

There's something odd about the energy of May for you. It's almost like you have found your life partner... but also not. If you are single, someone has/will catch your eye who may turn out to be this. But it's almost like the other person is not in sync with their soul as much as you are, and they are missing the signs. In the grand scheme of things, this is pretty annoying. So either you have to take the initiative to “awaken” them to what's right before their eyes. Or, allow things to unfold more gradually over the coming months.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

May is going to be so hectic you won't have time to breathe! So breathe now. Seriously. And be prepared. A lot of you will be presented with a bunch of good opportunities. But not all opportunities are built equal. So be a bit discerning before you make your pick. Also, if you ask for something, it will be granted this month — as long as you make the request with relative humility.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Either May will be nondescript for you without anything special happening throughout the month, or something very surprising will happen in the third week of May. It looks like the either/or energy is because of someone else whose decision will have a significant impact on your life. And they haven't made up their mind about you yet.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Be very careful of what you do in May. You are prone to going with the flow and sticking to familiar routines. But something very unnerving will happen in the last week of May that has the potential to ruin your hard work over the previous three (or more) weeks. You can prevent this. That's the beauty of reading this horoscope! Just be more mindful.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

It looks like May will be a yawn-inducing month for you. Nothing extremely important or memorable will happen. In fact, even the days you are hoping will be memorable will turn out to be pretty blah. Don't fight with your colleagues though. It's best to function as a team in the long run.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Who is the master and who is the servant? This is a metaphorical question. But something will trigger it in the month of May. Especially if unions are a part of your life in some way, or will be in the future. And if a distant relative is getting married this month or you are thinking about when your children will get married, something significant will happen in May regarding that area of life.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Anytime someone sneezes, say “Bless you”. This is a metaphorical message about being more compassionate in May. Other than that this month will not be very action-packed for you. Also, keep your vicious siblings at arm's length if this applies to you. And be more mindful of your pride. Sometimes the other side is right.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

May is going to be relatively relaxed and routine for you. There will be some annoying incidences with some of your friends/relatives who you usually have arguments with, but nothing extremely vicious. Your love life is opening up now and new energy will flow in over the next few months. If possible, carry a filled hong bao (red envelope) in your pocket, or a good luck knot.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Be careful of gluttony this month. Your life-force energy (qi) has a possibility of becoming very sluggish, and this will precipitate problems in the future. Also, try not to give unsolicited advice to people. Especially youngsters or juniors. Some of you are developing a bad reputation behind the scenes.

