May 2023 Is A 'Rough Month' For 3 Zodiac Signs

May 1 - 31, 2023 is a rough month for three zodiac signs in astrology. It would impossible to think that any three zodiac signs would have an entirely rough month, so let's look at it this way: there are a few bumps in the road, coming up during May 2023, and Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn will get to experience the worst of it. That doesn't necessarily mean it's one gigantic mess of a month; it's not — not by a long shot, but for Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn, the challenges will be obvious.

Then again, these are very resilient astrological signs and it's not to say 'they can take it,' but, well, they can take it. What will be noticeable is that all of the rough luck will occur during the first two weeks. After that, it's smooth sailing, or at least ... smoother sailing.

We've got a lot of Jupiter energy coming up in May, and while that could be what gets us through, it's also what amplifies the negative, should we experience any. We're looking at Jupiter in Taurus and Jupiter square Pluto, and how these transits can potentially upset the three signs previously mentioned.

What we can expect during this time is the storm before the quiet. This is where we learn the big lessons, and if we're to get to the other side, we have to accept that path that takes us there, as it might just end up being a wild right, or a truly 'dark night of the soul.'

It is Taurus season during the early half of May, and that could put us in touch with many stubborn people; it will be up to us to see if we can negotiate our way around them, or come to terms with the idea that we have to share the planet with them. With Jupiter conjunct Node as a major influence on us this month, many things will come down to the idea of acceptance.

This is a month filled with healing and closure, but so much of closure depends on our ability to adapt and accept. Once again we will have that choice — if something bothers us, we can do one of three things: we can accept it, we can reject it and do something about it, or, we can do nothing and stay miserable. It's always up to us, and that is one thing many of us will 'get' during May 2023.

May 2023 horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs in astrology:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While being overly sensitive is not going to serve your purposes this month, Cancer, you may resort to your old tricks, thinking that will still work for you. This means being stubborn in the face of a challenge that requires action, or intentionally removing yourself from a responsibility that demands your presence. You may pull out a few passive-aggressive moves that will be obvious and aggravating to the people in your life who are depending on you to be smart instead of childishly rebellious.

May is for growing and healing, and you may be resistant to change, which could end up stifling your growth and leading you into places that are dead ends. As the Mercury transit goes direct, you may feel clearer-headed than you were earlier in the month, and this will help you get back on track. Stick with what you know and excel at it, rather than pull pranks and get in the way of your progress.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Jupiter in Pluto is going to have you thinking the worst of yourself, as you seem to have dug out some old wound and now all you can think about is how you created it; how you did this terrible thing, and how you should pay for your mistake. You ordinarily don't like blaming yourself for anything, but guilt seems to take over during the first two weeks of May. The upshot is that it does dissipate after a while, especially when Mercury goes direct on the 14th.

Of particularly bothersome events, the New Moon in Taurus will be taken personally by you, and you may be so down on yourself that you feel you don't deserve to dream big; you will self-sabotage throughout the month, and you will bypass great opportunities to heal. Stop, take a breath, and come to understand that you are making yourself into a villain when you are no such thing. Stop putting yourself down, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What bugs you the most during May is that everyone around you seems so carefree and happy, and here you are, feeling down in the dumps about your love life. You have a chance to heal your life during this month, Capricorn, and yet, the many Venus transits seem to continuously remind you that you aren't at the place where you envisioned yourself ... all those years ago. You feel sorry for yourself, but you don't share this with anyone as you don't want to get attention for being miserable.

Your inability to express yourself doesn't abate after Mercury goes direct, in fact, you use that Taurus energy to dig yourself an even deeper hole. This is all subject to pass, and you need to work on healing your soul, rather than paying too much attention to all that you believe you lack. You lack nothing but the courage to feel good again, and that is in your power, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.