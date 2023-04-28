May 2023 Brings The 'Luckiest Love Horoscopes' To 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love during the month of May 2023. While May has the potential of making everyone's life a little bit better, there are three signs of the Zodiac that will be experiencing the full brunt of 'the good stuff' and so much of that stuff will be romantic.

Some of us will be very fortunate in love during this time as the transits seem to step out of the way for certain zodiac signs, removing the obstacles of ego, self-doubt and nervous behavior in the background. We can reach our full potential during May 2023, and for the lovers here, we may come to see some very striking events take place.

As it is, when we enter the month, we are in Taurus season, which is always great for lovers worldwide. Taurus season lets us establish ourselves in our love affairs, and while we are still in the Mercury retrograde until the 14th, we can find a way out of any communication difficulties, simply because we feel secure in who we are and in the relationship, we are presently in.

This is a good time to plan with a partner, seek out new adventures and set up goal dates for special occasions. This is THE month for proposals and engagements; we are no longer afraid of the future we are willing to embrace it ... and everything else. May 2023 brings an enormous amount of self-acceptance to many of us.

With Jupiter in Taurus and Venus sextile Uranus, we will see three zodiac signs of the Zodiac rising to the challenges that love presents, and these transits will inspire change and excitement. We want to go the distance, we want to step up to the plate ... May 2023 brings great good luck to those of us who finally discover that the person we are with is the person we want to spend our entire lives with.

We feel good about ourselves, and this allows us to be good and kind to others. Love is not just in the air, it's everywhere we go. We are marinated in love, kindness and romance during May of 2023. Which zodiac signs benefit the most in love during this month?

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love May 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All you want is the chance to do your best. You know that you can be a hard case sometimes, and you no longer wish to put that on anyone, especially the person you are sincerely and romantically interested in.

You fear that you may have turned them off simply by being yourself, but Aries, you have not; May 2023 gives you second and third chances to redeem yourself, and the truth is, there's not a lot to be upset about. You are a shining star and you are the one who adds to this relationship.

While your person or partner is indeed special, it is you who manages to take what you have and make it even more exciting, and you do this every single day. You are the prize, Aries; you don't have to worry about being discarded or shoved away. May will show you that all communications are ON and that the love you wish to share is completely there for you, for as long as you want it to be.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you feel as though you've done yourself a disservice by shooting too high at unrealistic goals. May will prove to you that not only are you right on track, but in love, you are a superstar. May of 2023 shows you that you were right all along and that it was a brilliant idea for you to stick to your standards because it will be during this month that you get what you want in love and romance.

Taurus energy allows you to finally believe it, and with the New Moon in Taurus followed shortly after by Jupiter conjunct node, you will begin a new life where you trust your instincts and let them guide you to new and more adventurous experiences. You will meet someone this month who fulfills all of your criteria, and this will make you ecstatic. It's nice to finally get what you want!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may have gotten to this place the hard way, but wow, was it ever worth it? What's meant here is that you are in a relationship that has seen its serious ups and downs, and the downs have had you almost convinced that this relationship could not possibly last. Then, there's May of 2023, which comes in like a breath of fresh, sun-shiny air, all ready to heal you and your partner.

Of the many helpful transits that will come to your aid this month, Pisces, the most helpful of them all is Venus in Cancer, which will allow you to see that there is 'no place like home' and that home includes the person you live with and love very much. You have put in the legwork towards healing and now you are supported by the healing node energy of the month, and yes, you and your partner will be healed. Next stop ... the world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.