Three Zodiac Signs Have Incredible Horoscopes In May 2023

May 2023 is an incredible month for three zodiac signs in astrology. For Taurus, Gemini and Sagittarius the monthly horoscopes for May 2023 look better than expected. While many mentionable transits will help these three zodiac signs out, the most notable is the direct stationing of Mercury after being in retrograde for almost a month. This automatically takes some of the pressure off, and being that the first 20 days of May will be spent in Taurus season, we may start to feel that 'everything is going to be OK.'

What adds to the greatness of this month lies in the idea that we are going to be visited by many positive-energy transits that can do wonders for us in terms of our love lives, our career moves, and our financial state. If we make the right moves, we can set ourselves up in situations that could potentially last a lifetime; and yes, this covers lovers and business.

We are looking at how the Sun in Taurus instantly brings us good fortune right at the top, and how that good luck is kept alive via transits such as Jupiter in Aries, and Jupiter conjunct Node, and Venus in Cancer.

During the New Moon in Taurus, we should be inspired to aim high and accomplish much. With the Gemini season beginning on May 21, we should be mentally and emotionally ready, as the stabilizing effect of the previous Taurus season will have given us all the information we'll need to tackle whatever comes our way.

While this month contains many opportunities for great healing, we're not just going to heal — we're going to take the lessons that we get from that healing and do something amazing with them. Which signs of the Zodiac are going to experience a great month of May?

Three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes in May 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've got a big, beautiful month ahead of you, Taurus, and not only is it your birthday season, but it's also the right time for you to take on something new, such as a new job, or a new area to live in.

Everything about this month seems to be pushing you in the right direction, but it's not the kind of push that came with the Aries energy you just came out of, but the Taurus energy that you are used to. You are motivated for the first time in a very long while, and this time it feels real.

You will feel a noticeable energy shift on May 14, after retrograde stations direct, and the clarity you'll have will be the impetus to do major things like change certain aspects of your life that have seriously needed work.

Your partnerships, whether love or business will smooth out, and all communications will become a whole lot easier to take part in. This is a month of action and great intention, and you can very much make it yours if you want to, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Anything that takes you closer to Gemini season is a good thing for you, Gemini, and you'll be delivered right into the sunshiny goodness of your Sun sign's season on the 21. Taurus energy helps you to be calm and collected while making those tough decisions, and you'll notice that you are unshakeable when it comes to your resolve; this means that if you want to start something new — it gets started. You're not going to fluctuate back and forth as you usually do.

You will jump on opportunities and so many of them will be positive and productive. On days when you feel like you might be on the verge of anger or despair, you will be able to channel that energy into something creative. Creativity plays a huge role in the way you heal old wounds this month, Gemini. Don't be surprised if you find closure either, as this month has you and an old friend coming to terms with who you are in each other's lives ... and it comes with healing.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Self-acceptance plays an enormous role in your positive experience of May 2023. With so many Jupiter transits happening, you'll be 'turned on' as if you are a machine that someone decided to activate. You will feel almost compelled to do good work and help people during May. The self-acceptance that will be part of your experience will focus on how you fit in with the world, rather than how you feel about yourself.

You are calmer than usual during this time, and so much of that falls on the idea that the Mercury retrograde is finally over on the 14th, leaving you to function properly again. When you are in a good place in your life, as you will be this month, you can accomplish more than other people. You can take that seriously and become egomaniacal over your achievements, but you won't. Humility is a huge part of how you interpret the month of May 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.