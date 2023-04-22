Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 24 - 30, 2023

Your weekly horoscopes for April 24 - 30, 2023 are here for each Chinese zodiac sign. Here's what this week will be like for everybody.

Some of you will have to tolerate a phone call from an annoying relative. For the really unlucky ones, the call will go on and on forever! But don't worry. The rest of the week will be pretty standard and easygoing. You may even get a box of chocolates from someone.

Also, take care of your health and eat more vegetables. Even if you can't stand them, find tastier alternatives like fruits and granola. This week's career energy is powerful though, so expect some positive changes. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign for April 24 - 30.

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign April 24 - 30, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest day for love: April 25th

Luckiest day for money: April 27th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 28th

You are trying your best to stay on top of things. This includes sending out emails on time, going to the gym, and maybe even having a calming tea at the end of the day. Everything you have been doing is building up to something good, but it won't be here this week. Be a little more patient, and in the meantime, eat an apple.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest day for love: April 30th

Luckiest day for money: April 25th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 29th

Some of you have been ignoring your intuition for some time now. It's trying to warn you about a friend or acquaintance who is a potential backstabber. Or, it's alerting you to something being fishy about a situation someone is trying you draw you into. Be careful. Nothing will come to light this week, but your intuition is not wrong. It's a result of your very many experiences with the people of this world.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest day for love: April 30th

Luckiest day for money: April 27th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 25th

This week is all about asking the big questions. Why are you here in this world? What is your life's purpose? What are you contributing to humankind? How can you leave your mark on this world? Every big plan or dream relies on those answers to guide you through. It's not a waste of time.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest day for love: April 24th & 25th

Luckiest day for money: April 25th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 27th

There's a big possibility this week will turn out to be extraordinary for you. Especially if your birthday is coming within the next few months. Some of you may even receive a surprise present from your father or lover. Otherwise, the week will be pretty standard with top notes of coffee and chill vibes.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest day for love: April 26th

Luckiest day for money: April 28th & 29th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 29th

Everyone has to face this type of situation at least once in their life. Some of you have already faced this more than twice now. It is the rude awakening that your parents are not superheroes, and they do not have all the answers you may have once believed. Despite their good intentions and beliefs that they are not biased, they are definitely that. Some of you may have even made a big mistake following what a parent told you to do.

The point is, you cannot turn back time, but neither should you brush off what has happened and forget it. History will repeat itself if you do that. Instead, face this situation head-on and embrace the fact that it's time to grow up fully. The growing-up process involves questioning what your parents tell you, just like you would do with any other person on this planet, and not blindly following anything and everything your parents say.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest day for love: April 28th

Luckiest day for money: April 29th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 28th

This week is going to be relatively chill for you. It may even turn out to be boring. How about going to the movies for fun? You can go to a nearby park and feed some pigeons. It's alright. Not every week is action-packed for everyone.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest day for love: April 27th

Luckiest day for money: April 27th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 28th

Your life is speeding up, and some of you were not prepared for this. It could be because while you had time to prepare, you got distracted by romance or friends who wanted you to hang out with them. Now there's no time to stop and cry in frustration. Take in a deep breath! It won't slow the world down, but it will give you the determination to see this through till the end.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest day for love: April 25th

Luckiest day for money: April 25th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 29th

This week is going to be laid back for you. Some of you will choose to go on a picnic just for fun. Perhaps we gave you that idea! Anyway, this week will be incredibly strong for the friendships in your life. Cherish them.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest day for love: April 25th

Luckiest day for money: April 26th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 27th

What is the price you are willing to pay? Nothing in life is free. Even blessings from the universe dry up if you don't have gratitude. So, what are you willing to pay for this dream/person/thing/situation you desperately want in your life? Shortchanging others rarely goes in favor of the person who did it. It invites disasters into their life because of their miserly behavior. So, what are you willing to pay?

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest day for love: April 28th & 29th

Luckiest day for money: April 29th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 30th

Nothing of extreme importance is coming through for you. This week will be mostly mundane. Some of you need to eat carrots, especially if you have a vitamin deficiency. But check with your doctor first. If you are learning to cook, be patient with yourself. Every famous chef was once in your shoes, eating burnt food and regretting purchasing too expensive ingredients. Try a simpler recipe next time, and then level up.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest day for love: April 24th

Luckiest day for money: April 25th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 26th

Are you having a fight with a cat? This could be a metaphor for a “catty” person. It could also be a literal cat who hates your guts. It appears you are picking fights with the wrong individual. In the grand scheme of your life and where you are headed, let the cat win. It's utterly inconsequential.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest day for love: April 29th

Luckiest day for money: April 29th

Luckiest day for friendship: April 25th

Something is going to confuse you this week. It will make you think hard about an aspect of life you had never thought of before. Some of you won't like that you have to think about such things so much. It can't be avoided though.

People who are blissfully unaware usually stay safe because more aware people in their surroundings protect them from the consequences of their ignorance, but no one can stay blissfully unaware forever.

