Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 17 - 23, 2023

Your weekly horoscope brings an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs for April 17 - 23, 2023. We are ready to go. Right? Right? Can I get a wild affirmation of the wonderful week we're all about to have?

OK, here's the lowdown: it will be a very 'special' week as we have some star players coming to town, so to speak. Special guests include Taurus Sun, bringing in the season, and the feisty Aries, which never leaves without letting us know what it's worth. And because Aries is 'like that,' it will be there for the solar eclipse on April 20, the same day Taurus season begins. It's like Aries is saying, "I won't go down without a fight!" We can expect lots of aggressive energy running wild and free this week, folks.

Let's not forget that no matter how bossy Aries can be, Taurus will win the award for the most stubborn transit around, and this is because as soon as it starts, it brings with it a Mercury retrograde. Everything this week leads to the idea that our actions will be put on hold. The game is called "Hurry up and wait," We'll all be playing this one.

Thankfully, this retrograde lasts about three weeks, but it starts here and now, so hang on to your wits, friends, as this week is the beginning of what might only be called 'An odyssey.'

Weekly horoscope for April 17 - 23, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be flaring up and showing the people in your life how angry you can be this week. The entirety of your anger will show during the solar eclipse, and that is mainly because you won't get something you want, and what's worse is you won't know how to solve this problem. This week brings you confusion and restriction, and with Taurus Sun coming up ahead, you'll feel nothing but resentment and isolation.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will not feel anything other than wanting to do good deeds and help others. You'll feel the generosity of spirit this week, Taurus, and you feel your Sun sign coming up on the 20th. The last bits of Aries work well with you, as you could use the uplifting feeling of inspiration, and even the solar eclipse will hit you the right way. As you move towards the retrograde on the 21st, you may come to question yourself, but that, too, will fade.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You could use a break; from work, love, and people in general. And whenever you get the "I have to get away" feeling, you generally remove yourself, which is what you will do this week. There's too much frantic energy all around you, and you will feel like it's better to pull away and get whatever you need to be done on your own. Mercury retrograde always pulls at your nerves, so you'd rather start the transit out 'by yourself.'

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Just as you thought you were starting to feel comfortable in your skin, some thought takes you off track and places you directly in the arms of paranoia. You didn't need this but will make the best of it. This week is all about stop and go; you keep trying and getting pushed back; it's a rhythm you've started to anticipate so that you will get through it...your way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may need to defend your turf this week, as everybody around you seems to be copping with hostility and aggression. This reads to you as a threat, and while there really is nothing to worry about, you feel as though you need to protect what is yours ... just in case. You will be reacting heavily to the solar eclipse on the 20th, as it will make you feel weak and vulnerable.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's a week filled with you doing the right thing despite your better judgment. What's meant by that is the people around you need you to act in a certain way, and to appease them, you will do what's needed. However, you won't agree with them or what you must do to coddle them. It will be apparent that you do have to coddle them, as everyone around you seems to be acting like spoiled brats who need attention. Have fun being 'the bigger person.'

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Between the Moon conjunct Saturn and Saturn Sextile node, you may spend way too much time going over your past, and those memories will not serve you well, Libra. You know you need to keep your mind on the now, and there is nothing productive about dwelling on old loves or past experiences. You may find it hard to concentrate on the issues at hand this week, but the idea of 'participating' is too much to handle.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may be one of the zodiac signs who can rise above all the harsh negative energy that accompanies so much of this week. You will notice that the world around you seems to take everything too seriously.

On the other hand, you will be a lot breezier about things; you refuse to go down with this ship, as you see this is a temporary state, and you don't want to bother yourself with all that intensity ... not this week, at least.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you need to watch out for this week is, believe it or not, falling for the wrong person. This week's transits have you succumbing to false hope, and some of that has to do with love and romance.

You may start the week feeling very 'in love' with someone, only to have that turn around you during the solar eclipse, with the ultimate wake-up call happening on the first day of the Mercury retrograde. Watch your heart this week, Sag.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you can hang on to what means the most to you this week, you can bypass the hassles that await you. This week WANTS to get in your face and take you down, and with Aries fighting its way out the door to make room for Taurus, you'll feel as though you are accidentally stepping on everyone's toes.

You'll take solace in being by yourself and doing what you do best: work. Throw yourself into it, and ignore the masses. (They're scary!)

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While everyone will experience the odd sensation of Saturn Sextile node, it will hit you so that you may even feel like you're regressing; old behavior patterns will crop up, and you'll think to yourself, "Didn't I get past that already?"

The thing is, Aquarius, you did get past it, but the retrograde starts early for you. You will feel a distinct tug backward which will have you dredging up old, bad memories.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With Taurus Sun coming to spare you the pain on April 20, you'll simultaneously feel the effects of the solar eclipse, which also falls at the same time as the Sun squares Pluto. What this creates in you is a tumultuous brew of insecurities, all rising to the top at once.

This is the kind of week where you'll 'feel it all,' and you won't be able to get it over with fast enough. You can make something great out of this week, Pisces, but it will be rough emotionally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.