This Week's Luckiest Day For Your Zodiac Sign April 3 - 9, 2023

There is one lucky day for each zodiac sign the week of April 3 - 9, 2023. As you dive more deeply into the month of April 2023, you will receive an opportunity this week to go more deeply into your own healing, simultaneously unlocking access to your greatest luck. The week begins with Mercury heading into the stable earth sign of Taurus. Mercury in Taurus helps support security and thoughtfulness in any plans or decisions you are making.

While this placement means that things may take longer for fruition, they are being built for stability to success rather than speed. Mercury sets the tone for the Libra Full Moon opposite Jupiter and Chiron in Aries, which will open the door for greater healing. Depending upon where Libra shows up in your natal chart, opposite that will be the house with the opportunity for healing.

Where Libra rules peace, Chiron helps to show you how to make it happen. Together they allow you to understand, to heal what has been holding you back from seeing your worth and take opportunities that will lead to greater abundance. This is the greatest luck because it is never an outside influence but instead your own ability to seize the good in life - even if it comes with a risk. The more that you do heal — the more luck you will experience.

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for April 3 – 9, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 3rd

Mercury is the planet of communication which is an important theme in every facet of your life. As Mercury transits different zodiac signs, it will show up differently for you within your life, but this week it offers a shining gift as it enters your third house of communication. While taking your time and saying what needs to be said to create the plans you dream of can be frustrating at times, this week it is also what will provide you with the luck that you have been seeking.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

This week's Libra Full Moon falls in your sixth house of health, bringing up themes of daily routines, eating habits, workout regimes and even what goes into you feeling like your best self. As this occurs, Jupiter and Chiron will be opposite the Full Moon in Aries, activating the unconscious themes of your twelfth house. You may realize that something you have been doing, or even an old mindset, is holding you back, allowing you to put the changes in place so that you can truly realize your overall health is your greatest asset.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 7th

Pisces is the zodiac sign which rules your tenth house of career. With Neptune here this week as its sextiles Venus in Taurus, ruler of your twelfth house, you may discover hidden desires or dreams that will help you build a more fulfilling career. There is a push now for you to discover your passion or purpose, which may reach an important new awareness as this energy peaks.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 7th

Your ninth house of luck is ruled by the zodiac sign of Pisces, where Neptune currently is. Neptune is all about dreams and seeing things as optimistically as possible. As Venus in Taurus, ruler of your eleventh house of friends' sextiles Neptune in Pisces, you may suddenly get an idea about enjoying a new opportunity for expansion with a friend or loved one. Sometimes, the greatest luck is utilizing the resources of the great company that you keep.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

Libra rules your third house of communication. As the Full Moon occurs here this week, it is an excellent opportunity to focus on the themes of partnership, balance and even reciprocity within your life. The Libra Full Moon will allow you to have tact where necessary, but with Jupiter and Chiron in Aries opposing this lunation, you will not be sacrificing yourself for anyone else or even outdated ideals. This allows you to embrace your own truth as your lucky token in the days ahead.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

Your second house rule's themes are connected to value and self-worth. As the Libra Full Moon occurs here this week, it is a chance to not just reflect on if your values are alignment with your self-worth but also to reap some financial rewards for past work and decisions. Opposite the Moon, Jupiter and Chiron in Aries will be helping bring some transformative energy here along with healing that could ensure you step into your power more fully.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

Your annual Full Moon occurs this week and is precisely the event you have been waiting for. In your own sign, it activates themes around your first house of beliefs, wants and needs. As this occurs, Jupiter and Chiron in Aries highlight your seventh house of relationships. As much as you have already been on this healing journey, there is always room to grow deeper, especially when it means that you will be freer to live a life that is true for you because you are no longer staying silent about the things that matter.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 7th

Mars in Cancer will be bringing up all sorts of positive turnarounds as it illuminates your ninth house of expansion and luck. Mercury is the planet of communication, so expect some conversations or written communication regarding new opportunities, travel or even aspects of your spiritual journey like its sextiles Mars in Cancer. Even if things have felt challenging recently, this is the week when you can expect to start seeing a turnaround for the better.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 7th

Mercury is currently in your sixth house of health as it transits Taurus. This helps you reflect on and communicate about the changes you can make to bring about a greater sense of overall health for your mind, body, and spirit. This week, as Mars in Cancer activates your eighth house of transformation, you are in space to make some truly long-lasting changes for the better, which will open the doors to the opportunities that you have been hoping for.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

Libra governs your tenth house of career. This week, as the Full Moon occurs here, it is a chance to recognize the greater balance and stability you have created within your professional life and give you space to make changes if the opposite is true. With Jupiter and Chiron in Aries occupying your fourth house of home, you may find that this lunation provides you with the space to find a greater balance between work and home, especially if you take on the opportunity for healing.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

The luckiest part of your chart is your ninth house which rules expansion and abundance. The ninth house also rules travel, adventure, education and even spirituality. As the Libra Full Moon occurs here this week, it provides excitement and opportunities to embrace to bring more luck into your life. When you feel like you are living in alignment with the universe, nothing stops you from taking advantage of every moment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, April 6th

The eighth house of your natal chart rules over transformation, inheritance and even intimacy. In the week ahead, as the Full Moon in Libra occurs here, you will see some positive results for past action and a space for what changes to incorporate for greater balance and peace within your life. Opposite the Full Moon, Jupiter and Chiron sit in Aries, your second house of value representing everything from self-worth to finances. It may be that the luck you seek is the one found within.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.