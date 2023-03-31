Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month is here for April 2023. April showers bring May flowers! Will you be lucky this month? Let's find out. But first, here's what April will be like for the entire collective regarding luck.

Be careful of your temper! Aries season can make us do rash things that we regret later. Also, be respectful toward your elders! Even if you don't agree with everything they say, it's best to choose one's battles wisely. In April, fruit baskets will be lucky for some of you. (You probably know what this means.) And don't go around telling everybody your secret! You'll lose your competitive edge that way. Now, let's find out the luckiest day of April for you based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for April 2023:

Rat

Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Luckiest Day: April 7th

The universe is on your side in April. Especially if you are in a creative profession, don't forget to give thanks! Taking action this month will bring even more rewards your way.

This month is a good time to set a long-term goal. September will also be a lucky month for some of you, so if your plan will give results by September, put in more effort this month.

Also, don't forget to show love and care to yourself while you work hard. Some of you may be taking care of your family and kids and don't have much time at the end of the day, but you also need to show up for yourself the same way for your mental health and welfare. It can be as simple as putting on a beauty mask and chilling for half an hour as you watch TV.

Ox

Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Luckiest Day: April 5th

Beware of jealous siblings! Especially the ones with a history of passing on sensitive information and spreading gossip. Don't fall for sweet smiles and acting.

Your soul is kind and generous. While that makes you an awesome person, manipulative and uncaring people take advantage of your forgiving nature. Not every family acts like a family. And sometimes outsiders can be kinder than your blood kin.

Tiger

Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Luckiest Day: April 21st

Someone will make you a proposal this month. Take your time to consider it, but don't take too long. Some of you get stuck in analysis paralysis. The right answer won't take that long to be obvious.

Also, be careful of salespeople selling you a dream. It has happened a few times, and you lived to regret it. And there's a high possibility it will happen again. Master your emotions.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Luckiest Day: April 5th

Check the lucky number reading for your mother's Chinese zodiac sign. And then tell her! She won't be impressed at first, but then she will be pleasantly surprised when something special happens.

Also, if possible, do a bath ritual this month with sea salt and herbal essential oils. Lemon verbena oil is great for cleansing negativity and starting fresh.

Dragon

Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Luckiest Day: April 9th

If your birthday is in April, three-quarters of the month will be lucky for you! Especially the two weeks leading up to your birthday.

As for others of you, April is going to be a pleasant month overall. Enjoy it!

Also, if you have a financial agreement with someone or a legal contract, be aware of the changing circumstances. You may have to redraw the terms soon.

Snake

Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Luckiest Day: April 5th

You focus too much on the negative side of life and negative people. That's not a bad thing by itself; it keeps you safe and aware. But you also attract more negativity if you don't balance this out by bringing more positive things into your life. In short, don't focus exclusively on just the negative.

And if possible, try to incorporate a tea ritual into your daily routine. Maybe something calming like chamomile or refreshing like ginger will give you a whole world of good.

Horse

Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Luckiest Day: April 9th

There's a very high possibility of love coming into your life in April, especially through friendly connections. Or at least your friends will approve of this person.

Also, eat more greens! And if you are studying at university or are in school, don't leave your studies until the last minute. Solid grades can open doors for you and land good opportunities/jobs. Your friends may or may not care about that, especially if they are wealthy and don't need to work as hard.

Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Luckiest Day: April 26th

April 25, 26, and 27 will be extremely lucky for you. Especially 27th. But the 26th is specified above because something extra special will happen that day, which will hold more sentimental value for you than what happens on the other days.

Also, in matters of love, you have options. You do! And don't let anyone persuade you to do something you are uncomfortable with. Including strangers, you meet through Tinder or other circumstances. Politeness does not trump safety.

Monkey

Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Luckiest Day: April 23rd

April 22nd will also be lucky for you.

If you watch a lot of TV dramas, be careful of mimicking that in real life. You can end up making an embarrassing mistake.

And if your heart is still broken or hurt from an experience in love, take this time to be there for yourself. Don't rush into a new relationship.

Rooster

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Luckiest Day: April 5th

If no one told you recently that they love you, here's us sending lots of love your way. They don't know what they are missing out.

Also, you'll be lucky as long as you are not timid. Fortune favors the brave. And don't confuse hope with certainty. It's nice to hope, but it's better to take action to ensure you are not leaving things up to fate.

Dog

Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Luckiest Day: April 24th

June will be a luckier month for you than April. Just don't be disheartened!

Some of you need to remove yourself from a toxic situation/workplace. It's the reason behind your bad luck.

Finally, if April turns out to be a bland and routine month for you, that's okay. Not every month is action-packed. Maybe catch up on some Netflix?

Pig

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Luckiest Day: April 30th

Your luck is a little uncertain this month. Because you give in to your impulses quickly and get carried away by peer pressure, all these bad decisions create an unfavorable situation for you, whether you realize it or not.

Also, when dealing with people, it's not just about you. Why should they interact with you if there's nothing in it for them? Even friendship is friendship because it's fun.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.