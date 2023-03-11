Accurate Weekly Love Horoscopes For March 13 - 19, 2023, All Zodiac Signs

The weekly love horoscopes for March 13 - 19, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology, features many changes affecting romance and relationships.

In the week ahead, the energy turns softer and more grounded at the plethora of Pisces energy just as Venus returns to sensual Taurus, helping to ease any recent challenges. It is an active week as Mercury, the planet of communication and Venus, the planet of love, change zodiac signs helping to provide conversations a foundation that improves your love life.

Midweek, the skies turn quite active as a Pisces stellium becomes exact while Mercury crosses into the heart of the Sun, creating an epiphany moment. Pisces is the twelfth and final zodiac sign and, because of this, tends to carry qualities of each of the other eleven signs, alongside being quite intuitive. As the planets converge together in Pisces and Mercury crosses through the rays of the Sun, you are allowed to embrace more of your truth so that you can live a life that is genuinely filled with happiness and love. Life does not always have to be built on difficult challenges, but sometimes you need a little softness to remind you of that.

Most important days of the week, per astrology:

Thursday, March 16th

Venus in Taurus helps improve your romantic relationship because it gets to do what it does best: focus on simple pleasures and enjoy life and love. This week, you feel more engaged in your relationship and more optimistic despite recent challenges.

Date nights will become more important, as well as sacred quality time. Venus in Taurus does tend to focus more on physical pleasure, so often, it is also a time to pay more attention to your appearance, clothing and even home surroundings. The idea is to create an environment of love to flourish within.

Today also brings the peak of a Pisces stellium and Mercury Cazimi as it crosses through the heart of the Sun. With the soft exuberance of the Pisces energy, you may be overcome with your romantic desires and feelings today. It may even give you the perspective that life has no meaning without love. A Mercury Cazimi brings good luck and fortune so that today may be a significant turning point in your relationship and romantic life.

Friday, March 17th

As Pluto moves through the fated final degree of Aquarius, it squares off with Venus in Aries, also in its last degree of this passionate fire sign. For many in astrology, a square only brings unwelcome news, but in this case, it may give you that nudge that forces you to make some much-needed changes. Pluto is in its final days of tearing apart what it has been trying to dismantle since 2008, and as these lessons come together, especially when it comes to love, you may find yourself doing the very thing you have been avoiding. While break-ups are seen as traditionally sad, in this case, as it represents a major lesson and turning point, it is something to be celebrated — even if you are still processing your feelings.

Sunday, March 19th

Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Aries today, bringing more honesty and directness into your romantic life. Mercury governs your thoughts as much as it does the words you speak. In this case, it also helps to bring you to a place of greater honesty and directness with yourself that hopefully seeps into every other facet of your life. Before you can be honest with others, you must be honest with yourself. Mercury in Aries is direct and focused, and while it can be seen as a bit brutal at times, it helps you only say what you truly mean. As the month progresses, urging you to surrender to the transformation at hand, being able to embrace and speak your truth will be an asset. Your truth is always yours, even if others don’t agree – it cannot be changed.

Weekly love horoscopes for all zodiac signs March 13 – March 19, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

It has been a powerful time for you to have Venus, Jupiter, and Chiron in your sign, but peace is necessary too. This week as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into earthy and sensual Taurus, you will feel a bit of the pressure of life. You should feel greater ease at relaxing into and enjoying the relationship that adds the greatest value to your life. Love should not always feel like a fight. With your second house of value being affected by Venus in Taurus, you will have greater clarity within your life, which can help make sure your choices are in alignment with your truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

Venus is the planet of love, relationships, beauty, and finances. As it moves into your sign this week, you will feel a deeper sense of love within yourself that cannot help but spill out into the world. It is a wonderful time to focus more on your physical appearance, pampering, and enjoying some self-care, but it is also allowed you to find pleasure wherever you can. Whether it is dating, in your relationship, or even heading out with friends, the purpose of this time is simply to enjoy your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, March 14th

The Last Quarter Moon in Astrology is all about what you must release and let go of so that you can build upon what you set as your intention on the New Moon. You can use two different reference points this week: either the New Moon in Pisces on February 20th or the New Moon in Sagittarius on November 23rd, 2022. Use this to reflect on what feels like resonates most with where you are at on your romantic journey, so you can create the space necessary to finally move ahead.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

Today offers you the emotional touchpoint of having the Moon within the sign of Capricorn. Capricorn rules your romantic sector, so today is an excellent time to review what has recently transpired, especially as Pluto is moving through the fated last degree and bringing an ending to some aspect of your life. Endings are not always negative, especially if they lead to the kind of love you have always dreamed of.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

Now that Saturn is in Pisces, you feel more open and optimistic about taking a new chance on love. While the universe is ensuring you are still committed to choosing an authentic life, it does not mean that love and romance will not be an important themes. This week Neptune and Mercury converge in Pisces, bringing about the opportunity for some important conversations in your relationship or even prospective love interest. This can help you get rid of some of the illusions of love and focus on what it is you truly hope to create.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

In the week ahead, you will have a beautiful gift coming your way. Pisces is your sister sign which means that it rules all matters of love and romance. As the Sun and Neptune meet within the twenty-fifth degree of Pisces, it is a chance to feel incredibly hopeful and optimistic about your love life. Saturn in Pisces tempers your reality. Make sure you are walking the line between idealism and hope so that this romantic chapter is also fully grounded in what is stable.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Sunday, March 19th

Mercury shifting into Aries brings about an opportunity to get some things off your heart and mind that likely are weighing on you. It does not mean that your relationship is having problems, but sometimes, it is the opposite that can cause issues. You have been doing a lot of work and trying to accept these new romantic opportunities, but you must also talk about your feelings and process. While you often spend a great deal of time in your head reflecting on how to say something, not only does Mercury in Aries allow you to just say it — it also helps you speak to what is occurring within your romantic sector.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

Last year, you were directed to start learning that sexy were stability. Sexy is consistency, and more than anything, sexy is healthy. A relationship must not be chaotic, unhealthy, or a rollercoaster of emotions to be exciting. Now, you will get a chance to open yourself up to receive what you have learned that you are worthy of. Make sure those affirmations are in check, as you will need the support, but choosing from your healing versus your wounds makes it worth it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

The universe will keep conspiring to make things happen until you finally have no choice. This is not how you want it, even if it seems like you sabotage things on purpose, but you also cannot put off growing into that next chapter anymore. Sun and Neptune unite within Pisces this week, operating as one empowered force of hope and love. Don’t let anyone tell you that you are wrong in how you feel. These changes are not only about positively changing dynamics within your home and family but also help you heal even more deeply.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day of the week: Friday, March 17th

Pluto has been moving through your sign since 2008, and as it continues to progress through the fated last degree of Capricorn, you will be faced with epic realizations. Things can change very quickly within your life as you are urged to focus on what needs to be released to embrace your inner truth. It may not necessarily be a relationship, but it is a chance to make sure that where you are is where you feel like you are meant to stay.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

Venus is the planet of love, and right now, all it wants to do is help you see why the past Saturn in the Aquarius cycle was worth it. During this time, you moved through many limitations that have allowed you to open up and embrace the part of your life that rules your home and family. While you can be seen as unconventional, your family means everything to you. This week is a chance to enjoy what you have created. To make memories and have the biggest question is what to eat for dinner Wednesday night. Enjoy the peace, as this is what makes the work worthwhile.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Thursday, March 16th

As an emotional water sign, being able to understand and know what your is feeling is a crucial step in that process. As Venus shifts into Taurus, your third house of communication is lit up, helping you to have those important conversations. Venus rules all matter related to love and relationships, so when it is in the zodiac sign, Taurus, that rules opening and communicating, it means not only is it a wonderful time to do so, but you will also feel more stable and secure in saying the hard but necessary things.

