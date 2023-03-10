The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs Is Incredibly Stressfree For March 13 - 19, 2023

Your weekly tarot card reading for March 13 - 19, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs and it's amazingly stressfree. By the look of things, many of us will be dealing with money issues, and not necessarily in a negative way. Much revolves around finances and the home, and very little to concern ourselves with in the department of love or health.

We will, however, be concerned with security and our home life, and in all honesty, this may revolve around our innate desire to do 'Spring cleaning.' After all, we are animals and work with the natural clock. Spring awakens in us the need to remove the old so that we can make room for the new, and as Spring of 2023 approaches, we act in accordance with nature.

This week doesn't seem to be exceptionally negative in any way, and whatever negatives pop up, they are certainly not tragic or traumatic. We will also see how we react under duress, which may show us how strong we truly are. There is nothing that gets over us this week, and if something tries to, we figure it out and work with it. All is well in our world.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for March 13 - 19, 2023:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Much like the Magician, you will be doing something this week that makes you appear as if you are some kind of miracle worker. While you won't be dabbling in anything metaphysical, you will be the person who does the impossible, which is to restore things to order. This could mean an intervention of sorts, where you take the role of mediator or referee.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

In a gamble to manifest more money into your life, you may end up losing the bet, but because you anticipated all angles in this investment, you'll end up with more knowledge than money. This is OK, as you need to learn this financial lesson. With this information under your belt, you can now move on to the real successes that you seek.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You will feel very pressed to make a decision this week, and it's more than likely a financial one. What's good is that there are no bad decisions here, as both of your options are good and helpful. The only trouble is deciding which of the good options is for you. There is also a chance that you don't make up your mind at all and keep this going throughout the next week, as well.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

All is fair in love and war, as they say. While you'll be the victor in one of these areas, you'll also be the one to take on new burdens. You may have won some arguments, but what's left will be something you need to clean up. You have accumulated karma as a result of 'winning,' and this adds heaviness to your already hard-to-maintain burden.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Visions of security dance in your mind and become your new focal point. You aren't there yet, but you feel as though the dream of love, light and happiness is now something you really want to go for. You envision yourself with a good partner and a good life, and it will be during this week that you make a move to commit to the pursuit of this dream.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

The World is upside down, and in essence, this means that something in your life is going to topple. This could imply a total loss of trust in something or someone that you've come to rely upon. You will make the best of your situation, and you will rise above it, but you will also be highly disturbed that such pranks on your life can still happen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You may find that while you are giving out good and fair words of wisdom, there is someone in your life who simply won't take you seriously. They will suffer for their ignorance and pay the price for not listening to you, but that will not make things better for you. This week brings the tinges of humiliation, as you are someone who very much wants to be taken seriously.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This week brings you into the inner circle, where the people around you make big decisions about small things. While that might not sound too exciting, what may end up happening is that you'll be either purchasing new furniture or redecoration your home. This is about spending money and where this money should be allocated. It is also quite pleasant.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You will successfully tackle whatever situations arise this week, as all around you is strife and confusion. You will not fall prey to this kind of chaos, and you will offer insight to those who need it. You will remain calm under duress, though you can expect to be doubted along the way. Stay focused, and don't let yourself become too distracted by the calamity people stir up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You may be tempted to go back to an old habit this week, and you really shouldn't. The temptation will be there because you'll feel triggered by something, and one thing will lead to another, and before long, you'll have some bad old cravings come back to you. Your best bet is to walk away from the trigger and the idea that this old craving is worth returning to. Just Don't.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You may feel as though anger and resentment are what keep you afloat this week simply because you've never felt this kind of energy before, and you might even be able to get something good out of it. Perhaps this implies that you are going to admit to something or that you are finally going to accept the truth in a situation that you've never given in to before. You can't escape the truth this week, which will anger you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

This week brings you the unwanted news that whatever you had planned may have to be put off until either next week or another time altogether. You are doing just fine, Pisces, and you'll continue in your merry way, but this week is not the week for action; rather, it is for contemplation and better planning. And, of course, being patient.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.