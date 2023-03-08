The Thursday Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 9, 2023

Today's horoscope for Thursday, March 9, 2023, brings the energy of a Libra Moon opposite Jupiter and Chiron in Aries. Today brings a Moon opposition, which can incite emotional volatility, but using it correctly can foster maturity, personal growth and awareness. During Thursday's horoscope, the Moon opposite Jupiter conjunct Chiron in Aries creates a seesaw effect where we feel 'up and down' about our personal needs and the needs of others. There can be struggles in relationships and problems when motives and ego get in the way. This astrological aspect lends itself to emotional instability on Thursday, especially with decision-making. Cardinal zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn, feel this energy the most. But for all zodiac signs, we may experience bouts of hesitation between moments of spontaneity, and self-doubt can creep in.

Jupiter expands our need to do things 'our way' when it is in the zodiac sign of Aries, but when it's nestled so closely with Chiron, unhealed feelings from the past can taint our thinking. Selfishness and a need to self-protect may become a motivating factor —hurt feelings can lead to a misapplication of our logic and reason. In otherwords, Thursday's horoscope may involve doing the right thing for the wrong reasons or choosing the wrong thing for the right reasons.

Fortunately for us, the Moon in Libra can be helpful. Libra is called 'the Scales.' It relates to justice, the law, and doing the right thing for balance. Libra is the only sign in the zodiac made of metal, so we can detach from our feelings to consider our moral compass, including fairness, grace and what's just. Knowing that we could experience a flip-flopping of our feelings during Thursday's horoscope, we can lean on the cooler side of our reasoning even though Jupiter makes it hard to do when it's so close to Chiron in Aries. Hence, we detach and handle situations with greater tact and common sense.

What does the day have in store for your zodiac sign during Thursday's horoscope for March 9, 2023? Read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's a particular balance between 'me and we,' and with Chiron in your sign overlooking the Libra Moon, a part of you needs to evaluate what you want and need in a relationship and how that impacts the relationship you have with yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With Venus opposite the Libra Moon, you're ready to take on the heavy work of this transit. There are a lot of important money and property-related tasks to tend to. Use today to catch up and get ahead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Being heard in the workplace may feel more complicated as Mercury grows closer to the Sun, which burns its energy for the next week instead of verbalizing your thoughts and feelings. This may come across as complaining but positively frame them to show your solution-oriented side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to balance life to feel rewarded when you go home from work. Today, aim for tasks that bring closure and familiarity. Allow yourself to get organized or focus on outside yard work that beautifies your landscape.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't always have to get in the last word. Sometimes it's better to let a person think that they have won the battle when the war is still underway.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Make the most of today. Aim for balance, Virgo. If there's something that can be put off for tomorrow so you can have fun today, go for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is all about your wants and needs. Use the energy of the Moon in your zodiac sign to think about your future and where you want to be five years from now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may struggle to stop thinking of the past, so lean into it. Some emotions may need to process and if you deny yourself the right to explore and heal, you miss out on a golden opportunity for personal growth in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends are always there when you need them, but be willing to ask for their help. It's great to be independent, but remember, it's even better to allow people to show you that they care.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Everything happens for a reason, and when work feels significantly more difficult to manage, consider why. You may be moving to a new chapter of your life, and this is the first sign of closure revealing what new path is being laid out for you, once Pluto completes its transit in your sign.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Believe in miracles. You never know if what you ask for will come your way. Discover things that bring you joy and allow yourself to grow familiar with fresh ideas and new creative voices.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Good things come to those who wait. A gift may be coming to you through an unlikely source. A friend could come into money or some other type of resource and decide you're better suited to have it than they are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.