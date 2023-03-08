3 Zodiac Signs With The 'Luckiest' Love Horoscopes On Thursday, March 9, 2023

Today's astrology forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 brings a boost of good fortune to three zodiac signs whose love horoscopes are 'the luckiest'. Yes, luck comes to love, and here we are: another day, another chance to feel good about our romantic lives.

Today, our love lives benefit from Jupiter in Aries. And while this transit is in opposition to the Moon in Libra on Thursday, March 9, 2023, its effect on three zodiac signs will be both enlightening and promising. Today, March 9, 2023, the planet of luck and good fortune, Jupiter, gives us the chance to look at what WE bring to the table, as opposed to focusing on what our significant other should be bringing.

In other words, for these three zodiac signs in astrology: Aries, Virgo, and Libra, lucky love is about self-reflection and self-evaluation. Don't be worried! This isn't the kind of situation where we end up hating ourselves for not being good enough; in fact, today may give us that edge that we've needed in love that brings a special element of luck into the equation, thanks to the sharp perception we receive thanks to Jupiter in Aries. We are smart and keen on Thursday. We seek to find that which is good within ourselves, during this journey through self-discovery, and we find that we're not half as bad as we might have thought! Joy to the world!

Knowing that we're not half bad makes us want to show that we are one hundred percent awesome to the person we are in a relationship with. It's nice to finally feel good about one's self, and it always has a far-reaching after effect. In this case, during today's love horoscope bringing the luckiest of energy to love thanks to Jupiter in Aries on March 9, 2023, we may be so happy with the way WE have turned out that we can't wait to share the wealth of love with our partners. Lucky us!

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the love horoscopes for these three zodiac signs can be considered the luckiest:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You always do well during Jupiter transits, no matter how they intersect with other celestial bodies. Still, when the transit at hand is Jupiter in Aries, and it brings luck to your daily horoscope, it's as if the entire universe has conspired to make your day a beautiful one. You feel particularly good about yourself today, Aries, and while the whole world assumes this is how it is for you every day, you know that you've had some very dark nights of the soul, so to speak. So, when Jupiter in Aries comes 'round, so does luck. Jupiter refreshes your energy and lets you feel more comfortable in your skin than at any other time. This works well in your love horoscope, as it feels as though you are shedding your skin so that the new you can emerge. You are ready for change and excited by the idea that the love life you are living can only get better over time. It's a good day, Aries. Enjoy it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On March 9, 2023, during Jupiter in Aries, you'll feel something inside yourself that you may not have felt before: forgiveness. And this forgiveness is not directed to anyone in particular but more along the lines of forgiving yourself. You've been downright evil to yourself, Virgo, and you know it. What's worse is that you've made your partner pay for your feelings of inadequacy. Well, during Jupiter in Aries, love becomes expansive, so there's no room for that anymore. The times are changing, and you are starting to feel the need to move with those times. You are entitled to just as much happiness as anyone else is, and on this day, you will allow it to finally happen. Your romantic partner will notice this change in you, and they will support it fully. There's so much good coming your way, Virgo. It's so fortunate that you are now accepting it.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to take a load off, Libra. During today's love horoscope, while Jupiter is in Aries, you will come to realize that you've wasted way too much time underestimating yourself. Jupiter energy broadens your field of vision, and this is where you get to see who you really are and guess what? You're not half bad! In fact, the excellence that you hid under a rock so long ago can no longer stand to be repressed. On this day, March 9, 2023, with the help of the person who loves and respects you, you are going to break free of the previously created ideas of yourself as a limited human being. You are by no means limited, and now that the cat is out of the bag, you won't be as shy as you usually are around your partner, either. This is a great day to show your person how much you really love them; no holding back, Libra. The rock you've hidden your emotions under? It's been smashed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.