The Luckiest In Love For April 2023 Are These 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love during the month of April 2023. What creates an environment for luck, love, peace and happiness during April of 2023 is not the fact that it's Aries season but more along the lines of the idea that we have so many Venus transits occurring this month. But wait, there's more! While Venus is the planet representative of love and beauty, the days on which it rises in the sky to transit with Gemini, Saturn, Pluto and Lilith are days that hit three zodiac signs with major force. Sings like Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces will be particularly influenced and affected by the positive nature of this planet's influence this month.

What we may see happening is a lot of 'agreement.' One would think this is given in love relationships, that both parties are in an agreement where so many things are concerned, but reality says otherwise; we aren't always up for seeing things eye to eye; in fact, so much of the time we are the ones responsible for creating the uncomfortable climates that take our romances down. Despite the aggressive influence of Aries throughout most of the month, we should see many people mending their broken hearts and accepting love into their lives. In other words, for certain signs, this is the month we 'get over it.'

Mercury transits are ever-present in April of 2023, and that means that communication rules and honesty are king. We will stand tall in the things we believe in, and we will be able to present ourselves in such a way that we are charming and likable. New couples are formed easily during the many Venus transits, and relationships that are already established will become stronger and even more promising. Longevity in love seems possible, and as we cross into Taurus season, we will see these bonds grow even tighter.

These three zodiac signs are luckiest in love April 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

April begins the season that you will refer to as "the new you." You have made a pact with yourself that you will change certain things about yourself, as in old, bad habits and little 'character defects' that you've come to accept as 'the truth.' For the sake of the person you are with, you'll let go of these bad habits as you realize that the only thing you're getting out of them is proof that you cannot move on and that you're stuck. Being that Venus is all-prevalent this month, you'll make the big decision to do the right thing in your relationship and accept that you need to change your ways. What you've noticed is that your partner has not only accepted your bad habits, but they are now enabling them, which does neither of you any good at all. For the first time in your life, you are going to use that amazing 'steel will' of yours to do something truly life-changing, and this could end up as the very thing that takes your romance to new heights.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

April comes with a slew of old memories, and while not all of them are fabulous, that sense of nostalgia will accompany you throughout the month. Lilith energy has you wanting to reclaim some of that youthful vibe, while Mercury has you feeling so confident with your speech that you may end up creating something so grand and creative that your romantic partner might not be the only person falling back in love with you. You may come off as somewhat irresistible during the month of April, as your jokes tend to take on a sarcastic tone that no one can deny the hilariousness of. Because humor is what gets you through Aries sun all the way into Taurus season, you'll seem approachable and friendly. Your romantic partner will welcome you back, as they always knew you had it in you. It's a happy season for you, Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you may notice is that during the month of April 2023, you and your partner will either renew your vows to each other, or you will decide, together, that whatever needs fixing will be fixed, no ifs, ands or buts. Mercury energy drives you like nothing else, and it allows you to not only see clearly but to focus on the little things; if this needs attention, then it gets it. If that needs a new plan, then a new plan goes into creation. It's Spring, and you feel it in your bones, and the person you are involved with is no slacker; they are just as ready, willing and able as you are to embrace whatever changes need to take place. You are backed by Mars-Aries power, and it will see you through until you get a good foothold on the reality of your relationship. You want a good life together, and you know now, in April, that the only way to make it happen is by playing an active role in its maintenance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.