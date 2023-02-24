The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, February 25, 2023

On Saturday, the energy shifts from the quiet of winter to the budding possibilities of Spring. This change brings the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs who benefit from a much-needed pause in the quiet the day allows.

Following last week's potent Aries stellium, the February 25, 2023 astrology forecast has turned quiet, with little to no big transits. The lack of harsh transits allows three zodiac signs time to soak in the quiet and make space for mental processing.

A quiet period will always follow whenever there is a big astrological event, such as the Pisces New Moon and Aries Stellium.

This silence keeps us from becoming so distracted by jumping from one intense energy storm to another and instead gives us time to see how we are being affected by it all.

It is an important space to hold sacred, as this weekend has a great benefit in staying quiet and tuning into what you need to feel peace.

On Saturday, the Moon is the astral body that governs your emotional world and inner self. Depending upon the Moon's sign, you will see a greater effect or changes within yourself.

Today, the Moon is in Taurus, and while it is not its home sign of Cancer, it still represents the tender, loving homebody energy that works well with rest. The Moon in Taurus draws you to stay home or spend a quiet night with friends.

This energy is perfect for cooking dinner together or ordering take-out for one if you need solitude alone.

The Taurus Moon helps you to create the space to feel good by honoring your intrinsic needs and then focusing on the space that you are in.

Usually, under Taurus Moon, not only are you more likely to stay in but you also are guided to focus on the space through purchasing a new throw to cuddle under, wine glasses to entertain with or even bigger projects like repainting and redecorating a space.

Taurus Moons do not just want you to feel good internally, but they also respect the need for your space to feel good.

As you progress through the day, it is important to listen to what the Taurus Moon is turning into your soul today as next week; the astrology begins to pick back up again, especially with major developments like Saturn shifting into Pisces taking place.

For now, take today and focus on how the recent events have affected your life plan and dream for the future.

You should start to take note of changes coming in; if that is not happening, it may also be important to understand why.

Everything in life changes, but if you resist that, it is also important to reflect on why so that you do not become a casualty of fate.

The universe always gives you moments, not just to relax and be like today but also to see the truth — finally.

Often, it is only in the quiet moments that you can see what has previously been missed, ultimately allowing you to follow your happiness.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, February 25, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As the Moon moves through your zodiac sign, settling into the day's peace is important today. One of the most challenging things can be to receive peace and the lack of chaos in life. This often translates to continually stressing your life, so things will feel more challenging when things are positive, good, and peaceful.

Of course, this is a trauma response, but for you, a big part of this may be the avoidance that any of this has been at play within your life. While you are known for being stubborn, it also can come through as avoidant, especially if it challenges you more deeply.

Today, though, not only should you be able to receive greater peace, but you also will finally understand why you avoided what felt right for so long.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus is your sister zodiac sign which means that it represents your romantic sector. Today as the Moon shifts through this sign, you are being guided to bring peace to situations that have only taken away from it.

You do not have to sacrifice yourself or your beliefs. But it is in understanding that the constant fighting or seeing lack can keep driving you towards normalizing chaos in this part of your life.

The Moon today will help you understand where you have given your power away so that you can call it back and enjoy more of life. Let this chapter of your life be called peace, and let it wash away every memory that love was supposed to be chaotic.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are getting ready for a brilliant new upgrade, which means it is time to embrace the wonderful things in your life. Taurus energy rules your home and family energy, where Uranus and the North Node are.

You will be guided to open yourself and your home up to have the kind of relationship you have always desired. Today is a crucial step so that you can better understand and feel the strength of your emotional desires when it comes to getting what you have always wanted.

