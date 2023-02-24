The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Long-Term Relationship During Moon Square Mercury On February 25, 2023

Today, we have a very straight-to-the-point astrological transit — Moon square Mercury.

On February 25, 2023, this planetary transit will strongly affect our love horoscopes. It will revolve around big decisions, such as what we will do with the rest of our lives regarding love and a long-term relationship.

Big enough for you? This is one of those no-nonsense astrology forecasts where we make big decisions based on ideas we know to be certain, and it will be at this point that we decide that we are ready for a long-term relationship.

Not everyone is automatically built for longevity when it comes to relationships; in fact, many of us fear what that kind of commitment might require of us. Today, during Moon square Mercury, we know that...we can never know, and that's the kicker.

We are never prepared or ready for something as huge as a long-term relationship, so why not jump in anyway? This is how Moon square Mercury affects us; it gives us the knowledge to know that we don't know a thing.

However, one thing does come to mind: life is short, and we are here to live it. So, for three zodiac signs in astrology, today is the day we decide that whatever it is, we're ready for it — somehow.

We will take that chance and be brave enough to take on something this huge. Yes, life is for living and loving another person is definitely part of the human experience. Go for it.

The three zodiac signs who want a long-term relationship during Moon square Mercury on February 25, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel you've spent enough time with the person you are romantically linked to and that it's a good idea to settle down with them permanently. You don't feel the need to play the field, and getting involved with other people doesn't seem to interest you.

You've got it all out of your system, and now you feel ready for a long-term relationship and mature enough to handle one. During Moon square Mercury, you and your present partner will discuss this, like adults, and the results of this conversation will be eye-opening and positive.

When two people agree on something like this, magic happens. There is nothing to fear, and you feel confident that now is the right time to take this amazing relationship to the next level.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In truth, you've only ever wanted a long-term relationship, but you weren't sure you could handle it. You knew that it would mean that you'd have to adhere to the many conditions that come with this kind of commitment, and in the past, you underestimated yourself, thinking that something of this nature was too big for you to deal with.

Still, it was always a lifelong dream to finally feel the security of such a relationship, and on this day, you'll recognize that time is of the essence and that you have to move on with this feeling, or it might just fade away.

You have Moon square Mercury on your side, speeding up your decision to make good on this life's dream of yours. You are now ready to handle it; even better, you want it with all your heart. Good for you, Virgo. The world is your oyster!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you think about it, the only thing that's held you back from fully committing yourself to a long-term relationship is that you've tried this before, and it didn't work out. So, now you are gun shy as they say, and you've also noticed that being hesitant about making the next move is getting you nowhere.

You're not happy with this casual romantic situation that you are presently in, not because you're not happy with your person, but because you want more and more of them, and right now, the case doesn't allow for that kind of indulgence.

You are again ready for a long-term relationship and won't stand in your way. The person you are interested in never expressed a desire to keep it distant; that was you who held up that signpost, and during Moon square Mercury, you'll be placing that sign by the side of the road. You see the future, and it includes a dedicated partner, one that you already happen to have.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.