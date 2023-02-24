The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Honesty In Their Relationships During Moon Conjunct Uranus On February 25, 2023

There's an interesting thing that happens with couples. As time goes by, we make more and more concessions for our partners' behavior; in fact, we may concede so much that we lose interest in them.

While familiarity may breed resentment, time can also be a player. For couples who have spent much time together, the tendency to stop caring is common. These are dangerous times in a relationship, and this kind of apathy can only end up tearing us apart.

To combat the fatigue that comes with time spent in a relationship, we must use whatever energetic sources we can find to help boost our relationships back into working shape.

We all recognize that communication is key in the maintenance of romantic coupling. We will suffer repression and eventual partnership dissolution if we don't speak our truths.

During the Moon conjunct Uranus on February 25, 2023, we will get a reprieve; an opportunity to mend things will show up, as Uranus's energy is positive, if not aggressive, in a good way. This is the day we snap out of it; it's time to get to the point and say what's on our minds.

And it is also time to make a safe space for confrontation. We need to trust that if we speak our minds, we won't be rejected for it, and today is the day that brings that possibility into the light.

The three zodiac signs who need honesty in their relationships during the Moon conjunct Uranus on February 25, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You recognize that you are on the verge of collapse where your relationship is concerned. You stopped caring a long time ago, but was that a sincere move on your part, or did you get lazy?

That's the thing, Cancer; during Moon conjunct Uranus, you will consider that you are just as much of a player in the slow dissolution of your relationship as they are if, indeed, they are even playing.

You can admit that your relationship needs something, but you've become lax and dull rather than tending to that need. Your dullness has inspired your partner to become even duller.

On this day, February 25, 2023, during Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll realize that maybe you don't want this to fall apart after all. It's time to start working at rebuilding Cancer. You can do it. Together. It all starts with communication.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You must return to the open-door policy in your relationship, meaning it's time to start talking to each other again. What brought the two of you together was your ability to speak freely to each other and to be able to express whatever was on your mind in trust and honesty.

You can't even remember when the last time you and your partner sat down for a good, solid face-to-face session, just like you used to do in the 'old days.'

During Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll be inspired to reach out and start this up again. You might even see that your sincere desire to keep things flowing will be highly inspiring to the person you are with.

They may not be as aggressive as you are, Sagittarius, but they are certainly willing to meet you at your level if you try. And you will try today because the Moon conjunct Uranus inspires honesty in communication.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's honesty or nothing where you are concerned, Aquarius. When discussing your love relationship, is there a point in living otherwise? You would rather your partner be honest with you, even if their honesty ends up with you not liking what they say. You'd rather know the truth than be gratified by a lie that keeps you from knowing.

During Moon conjunct Uranus, on February 25, 2023, you'll open the doors to communication with your person and make them feel safe enough to speak their mind. You have never had a problem being open and honest.

Still, your partner has faded into a silent trance where they are unlike the person you met long ago. Today is on you, Aquarius, to single-handedly bring them back to the surface. As they say, "It's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.