The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, February 21, 2023

As the New Moon Pisces waters begin to recede, a desire to take risks, all in the name of passion and love, begins to awaken within you.

Yesterday in the early morning hours, the New Moon in Pisces peaked along with Venus shifting into Aries.

The New Moon occurred at the very first degree of Pisces, a symbol of intense new beginnings, yet as the last sign of the zodiac, endings are often associated with this lunation as well.

Then as Venus, the planet of love, made its move into Aries it marked the fifth planet to reside within this fire zodiac sign and officially kicked off the stellium until March 11.

Often, when there are major lunar events, it can feel that the energy lingers over a few days especially if the Moon remains in the same sign.

While the Moon will shift into Aries tomorrow, today is a day to encourage all that arose during the lunation yesterday so that you do not miss the magic that is possible.

Today the Pisces Moon, still intent on new beginnings, crosses paths with Uranus in Taurus, Mars in Gemini, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn.

As the New Moon touches each planet, especially Pluto, which is in the fated last degree of Capricorn, it will create a moment of intrigue and transformation.

With Uranus, the great awakener, the desire to embrace change at all costs will awaken; as it unites with Mars in Gemini, it enlivens your passions and desires.

No longer will it be about risk or safety. Still, instead of knowing that to keep growing, you must also keep conquering the things you are afraid of.

You no longer see the point in talking yourself out of what you most want or denying your inner emotions. Instead, it becomes all about taking your feelings as truth and following them. Neptune is currently in Pisces, as is the Sun and Moon.

Once the Moon and Neptune interlude within Pisces today, you can use your intuitive gifts to decipher which events in your life are a blessing and which might instead be a distraction.

And then Pluto, the lord of the underworld, in its final degree of Capricorn, help you reach your own cumulative point of what must fall away so that you can transform.

It is a powerful time for you to embrace the changes the universe is guiding you toward with as much grace and confidence as possible.

What began yesterday is only a building force of energy that will continue to grow as the Aries stellium peaks this week and both Saturn and Pluto prepare to change signs next month.

This is all about helping to move you away from where you have been stuck so that you can feel free to grow to the next level of your life.

This year is about healing. Still, it is also about truly stepping into your higher version of yourself. Today is just the beginning of that.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, February 21, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your New Moon was such a beautiful, powerful moment for you; today, you may feel like you are riding one continuous high. A New Moon initiates new beginnings; in your own sign, it is about helping you tune into your beliefs and vision for your life.

You often doubt yourself far more than necessary. Part of this is your mutable nature, and the other is that you can be criticized by others because of your idealistic nature.

But, during this New Moon and even your entire Pisces Season it is about recognizing that you truly do see what others may miss. You understand what is important and can focus your energy in such a way as to tap into your intuition and even the vibration of the universe. Trust yourself Pisces, above everything else, simply trust yourself.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Piscean energy always activates changes and developments within your romantic life, as this water sign is the ruler of this sector of your life. With the Sun, Moon, and Neptune in this sign, you may be starting to become aware of what you had previously been blind to.

Neptune often represents dreams but also illusions, and so when the Sun and Moon join it, you can often feel like you are seeing or hearing the truth about a situation in your relationship. It does not always mean it is unwelcome news. Still, it will require you to change how you approach intimacy, especially as the energy coming this week with the Aries stellium will activate transformation in this area. Nothing changes if nothing changes, and this just may be what you have needed to happen all along.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will be going through an interesting shift as the Sun, Moon and Neptune are all within Pisces right now, which brings the focus on your home and family life — as well as your own internal healing. Sun and Moon together bring your actions in alignment with your heart. Still, with Neptune here, you might have previously not seen the full picture or the truth as obvious as it seems now.

That is okay. Do not spend time wondering how you did not see it earlier; the most important thing is that you do it now, which means you can finally do something about it. As the Pisces Moon intersects with Mars in Gemini, throwing a spotlight on your romantic relationship, it is like you will feel impassioned to honor your deepest desires when it comes to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.