The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, January 26, 2023

After a delayed and even challenging start to the year, Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Pisces today, changing the landscape of your life.

Venus is the planet of love, the governess of finances, the home and all the parts of life that bring pleasure and joy.

Depending upon which zodiac sign Venus is in, it shows up differently within your own life.

Today, Venus ends one chapter and begins another.

When Venus was in Aquarius, it prompted you to focus more on yourself, to think about your own needs and even to prefer independence over the connection.

Venus in Aquarius is the perfect energy for creating your path or going your own way, deciding what you need and then pursuing that unapologetically.

But now, as this planet of love shifts into the zodiac sign of Pisces, you can bring all you learned into the relationships within your life.

While Venus rules love, it is not only romantic relationships that will be positively affected but all those in your life.

Venus is considered exalted in Pisces, which means it is one of the best placements for the planet of love because it can work in its highest energy.

Pisces is a water sign known for unconditional love, romance, fantasy, and pleasure.

As Venus slides into the warm, serene waters of Pisces, it gets to bathe in its very essence, providing you with a great benefit.

Venus in Pisces will be helping to bring greater joy and love to your life.

But in some ways, more importantly, hope.

Since the start of the year, you have been moving through the three remaining retrograde periods, so even though the calendar said it was a brand new year, it did not really feel much like one at all.

Over last weekend though, Uranus, the final planet to turn direct, did alongside the Super New Moon in Aquarius.

With all planets finally direct, you are feeling a release of pent-up energy and frustration that allows you to start acting on the plans you have put in place.

As Venus leaves behind rebellious Aquarius for loving Pisces, it is time to take your focus on building the amount of joy and connection you feel within your own life.

Venus will be in Pisces until February 20th, making this Valentine’s Day particularly enjoyable as the romantic vibes of this transit will be in full force.

Use the coming weeks to lean into where you may have distanced yourself from others at your own expense.

Learn to open, to be vulnerable in new ways and most of all, to receive the love you say you want because that is what Venus in Pisces will offer.

Part of recognizing that it is a brand new year is also allowing yourself to treat it as one.

You cannot hang onto old ways if you are committed to starting a new chapter; use this energy to truly lean into all you wish and want to allow Venus in Pisces to remind you that no matter how independent you are, life truly is better together.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, January 26, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Pisces is your polar zodiac sign which means that it stands for love and romance; however, it also gives you the balance of everything you may not naturally be able to embrace.

Venus in Pisces will surely bring some positive romantic developments and opportunities; however, it will also bring chances for you to grow individually. Pisces is a water zodiac sign that believes in going within the flow, but you tend to focus on the details and have a strong need for control.

Pisces can love unconditionally, but you tend to nitpick your partner looking for perfection. Use this transit, single or coupled, to explore distinct parts of yourself and embrace all the joy life offers.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter danced in and out of Pisces last year, causing expansion within your home and family sector. Because Pisces rules this area of your life along with healing your childhood wounds, you may have focused on growth over the past year. Your committed relationship and where you call home is an area that is still undergoing changes. As Venus shifts into Pisces, you will be given a huge opportunity.

Venus in Pisces helps to smooth any rough waters. It helps you create a more loving and positive relationship and home environment and allows you to find the meaning in working through things to improve them.

Sometimes it is not always about the next adventure but about putting in the work to revitalize where you are. Use this planetary energy to reconnect with this part of your life and infuse it with greater love and connection.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a Pisces, you will be in the perfect spot for about anything in the coming weeks. Venus in your zodiac sign improves everything about your life, including your looks. While Venus is making it home within your sign, you will be more attractive and more appealing to others because your true energy will be able to shine through. It will also positively help your life, especially your romantic one.

Venus in Pisces will help your partner or prospective partner be able to speak your love language more easily. It prioritizes love and romance, which is how you often live your life. Venus in Pisces helps you to see things in a more hopeful, beautiful way, and because this affects your own Sun sign, you should also feel freer to be yourself, to shine your light and to remind everyone what love truly is.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.