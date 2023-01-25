Your monthly tarot horoscope and card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology from February 1 - 28, 2023.

What's in store for your zodiac sign starting February, according to the tarot?

How can one tarot card describe the vibe of an entire month? While it may seem farfetched, tarot readers have used this method since the beginning of cartomancy.

Tarot horoscope readings are concise and get to the point, and this month's card spread promises great joy.

We will 'enjoy' the idea of brevity during February 2023, the year's shortest month. Some zodiac signs will find their true love, a fulfilling career, much-needed money, and a creative opportunity.

So, let's see what this month's tarot horoscope reading has in store for your zodiac sign.

Our monthly report seems heavy with the Suit of Wands and Pentacles, implying that much of our time will be spent pursuing work and money.

In February, we should aim to be diligent, to gather our facts, and organize whatever it is that we've let go into disarray.

For some zodiac signs today, we look at blatant warnings, and for others, a heads up about what needs to be tended to.

For some reason, February tends to put us in a lag mode; we don't have the blitz-enthusiasm of 'new beginnings' on our side anymore, as we're already into the second month of the year.

It is important this month to understand that just because it's 'business as usual,' we still need to keep up the same drive and ambition.

We need to understand that we are still the force behind our decisions; we are the drivers of our own lives, so we must keep ourselves alert and healthy.

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for February 1 - 28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

There's a good chance that during February of 2023, you will take it all down, which means you know now that if you are to progress, then you need to make a sacrifice.

We're looking at a month of renewal for you; you have to leave something behind to move forward, and forward is the only place that interests you. It may be painful to let go of certain things, but nothing feels as good as positive ambition and the idea of energizing change.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

February brings great change for you, Taurus, as you will put your foot down on just about everything that doesn't work for you — including relationships.

This doesn't mean you'll be breaking up, but it does mean that 'words' will be spoken and 'items' will be ticked off the list of 'must speak to the partner about this' stuff. The Ace of Swords is swift, brutal, and brought down to earth; it means that you will no longer stand for ANYTHING that isn't exceptional and good for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

February puts you on hold, but it's the kind of hold that you can use now. This is positive and productive, although it feels like waiting and a lack of patience.

What's going on here is that you've laid down the foundation for something, and because timing is so important here, you'll see that your hands are tied; you cannot proceed because the key is in the waiting. So, you'll wait, and you'll know the purpose behind it. It's all for the future. February may be less productive, but it will be excellent for planning.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You didn't have strife in mind when you first walked into February of 2023, yet, here it is...struggles at work and home, but mostly struggles to keep what is yours.

This looks like it refers to your job; you may be fighting to keep it this month, as several changes have made you feel threatened. You will fight for what is yours, and you will win, but you won't feel at peace. Once you've been ruffled, you'll be on high alert for many months.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

February has you seeing things from a different perspective than others. While it's all good, it's only what you want once you decide it is so. We are looking at the home during this time.

This horoscope tarot suggests that you will be happy once you change something at home, and it has to be your way, or you won't find any peace in it whatsoever. February of '23 will have you convincing people to see things your way. It may be an uphill battle, but the chances of you 'winning' is extraordinary.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You don't want to have to say this as soon as the new month starts, but by then, you'll already know that you don't get a break when it comes to working.

Once again, you'll have to choose between leaving a job you love that pays you pennies or sticking around for the financial abuse in a job you know very well and love. Because you are too fearful of being fired, you will stick with the lack of funding. Another month, another insufficient paycheck.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

What starts as a fairly good month becomes a gamble for you. You will be tempted to do something with money during this time; you may invest or do some gambling.

You will lose. You are not advised to play with money during February of 2023. You risk too much for too little, and while it may seem fun to do with much positive energy backing it up, this card suggests loss and failure. Be careful, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

It's only the second month of the year, and already you feel frustrated and ill at ease. You may be the person in charge or someone's boss; you are used to being in the position of authority, although, on occasion, you let that Scorpio stinger out to play, and you'll be doing so this month.

You will intentionally steer someone into troubling waters, but be careful because, in your attempts to detail another person, you may end up drowning yourself in the mess you've made.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's all about the balance for you this month, Sagittarius, as you've learned that you can't spend more than you earn and can't buy everything just because you want it.

While it won't be a humbling month, it will show you your limitations. Just as February is limited on days, are you limited on options? This month will have you coming to terms with the flow of money and how it's a two-way street; you have to be open to receive it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

A very good card and a very meaningful card. We're looking at how you are 'almost' there, with some dream of yours. February puts you in touch with the success that you can almost taste.

And while it still feels good, and you know you're on the road to the success you've been dreaming about, you still have a little further to go. This tarot card lets you know that it's all going to work and that you should stay the course; you are doing the right thing, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Finally, a month where things go right for you, Aquarius! Because you like to study, learn and grow and retain new information, you'll find that during this month, you'll finally be able to share what you've learned, as this month puts you in the spotlight of many people's respect.

You will be looked upon as a treasure to some, a person whose life experience has become an example for others. You feel kind, generous and gracious this month, and the words of wisdom you share will help others in their time of need.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

February feels like September of 2022, a thing of the past. Pisces is a great tarot card for you because it affirms what you already know: it's time to move on, which may mean 'career.'

You feel as though you are doing the same thing, day after day, and that nothing changes...nor does it inspire. You are hungry for newness and novelty; you are ready to gobble up new info if only it would reach you. Heads up; you have to be the one who does the reaching. Ask and receive, Pisces. It works every time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.