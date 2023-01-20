Each Zodiac Sign's New Moon In Aquarius Horoscopes Starting January 21, 2023

This week our astrological transits are both beautiful and challenging, and we have a New Moon in Aquarius to bring light to the end of a long, dark tunnel on January 21, 2023.

The New Moon in Aquarius takes us through many emotional scenarios and a few highs that we are unlikely to forget.

This lunar phase is the perfect time to set goals now that the retrograde season is over.

It's time to try new things and come to terms with older ideas. Let go of the past to make room for what you want to manifest.

While other transits are looming, they don't hinder us during this New Moon in Aquarius.

We have two topics that rise to the top of the heap: love and money.

Not exactly a shock, yet all interest goes to these headliners. It looks like we'll be saying goodbye to old lovers and hello to new work situations. The promise of financial reward is high, and the idea of building on that fortune is even higher.

This is a good time to invest in both financial situations and love interests.

Follow your heart and your gut instinct; the stars are in our favor where this is concerned.

New Moon in Aquarius horoscopes for all zodiac signs starting January 21, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may find that your greediness works for you during this New Moon in Aquarius. You're not generally a tightwad, but you are self-protective when it comes to money, and your actions will end up letting you keep more than you thought.

You will do yourself a good turn this week by keeping a close eye on both spending and earnings. You might be considered a cheapskate, but who cares what others think? This is your life and your money; you don't owe anyone an explanation.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can walk away from something during the New Moon in Aquarius knowing you did all you could, and hopefully, the situation you're leaving is OK without you tending to it. This is work-related and probably has to do with you taking a well-deserved vacation.

You wonder if they can make it without your constant presence, but once you're gone, it's up to them, not you. If time is what you are taking off, then concentrate on your freedom. Work will be there when you get back.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Finally, you'll feel justified in something that you've been working on, Gemini. You rarely get that feeling of total accomplishment, mainly because nobody shows up to congratulate you on the efforts you put in.

You are used to this lonely kind of work, but it does seem as though someone in a position of authority has finally noticed your amazing efforts during this New Moon. You will be rewarded for your work and enjoy the feeling of being noticed.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Expect this week to be both social and filled with fun, though you may run into an old friend that you no longer wish to have anything to do with. You'll find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, though it won't last very long.

However, once this chance meeting is over, it will leave an unpleasant taste in your mouth and you may end up spending way too much time ruminating over this person's effect on you. You thought you left them in the past, and yet, here they are and it seems they still have a negative effect on you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This New Moon brings out your pushy, indignant side, as you are tired of not getting what you want, and so, you force things to go your way, instead. You don't believe you're doing anything wrong, and in a way, you aren't wrong; you're simply not patient enough to wait for things to happen of their own accord.

Your forceful ways are a turn-off, though you will be able to get exactly what you need out of the week. Know this, however: to force a situation into 'success' doesn't necessarily mean it's successful.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are out of time when it comes to something that was important in your life. This New Moon will have you reflecting on how much time you've wasted, and this might actually bring you down a notch. You feel sentimental and melancholy this week, and you may even have a few regrets to spend time thinking about.

Your head is not in the now moment, in fact, you spend most of the week thinking about the past and how you could have changed things if only you tried.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The opportunities are flowing your way, and there are so many of them coming at you that you may get confused as to what to do about them. You will feel a bit paranoid about making the wrong decision, as you aren't fully sure if any of these 'great' opportunities are as great as they seem to promise.

Doubt kicks in big time during the middle of the week, and if you don't move soon you'll end up blowing all of the opportunities. The pressure is on, Libra. Move wisely.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you are about to experience this New Moon is akin to marital bliss gone boring. All things are going well in your relationship; so well, in fact, that you are starting to wonder if anything is ever going to change. While 'going well' is good for someone, you need a little conflict to make things feel exciting.

And yet, no conflict arises, it's all just such a good and happy feeling that you believe you might die of boredom. This is where you come in to rock the boat. Is that a good idea, Scorpio? We shall see.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Ka-ching goes to Sagittarius' bank account this during this New Moon, and not only that: you're wise with your moolah. You know how to spend it wisely, and you know how to save it just as well. This week has you enjoying the fruits of your labor, as you most certainly have put in the efforts to create such abundance.

Things aren't always this way for you, but it seems you've learned some important life lessons over the last few months, and now you can consider yourself wise when it comes to finances.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Heartbreak and the discovery of a few lies told by your loved one are what's up for the week, Capricorn. What's worse is that you expected this to happen. You and your partner have been at odds for a while now, and while you didn't think they'd actually cheat on you, you aren't too surprised to find out that they did.

They may feel utterly awful about it, but they did it anyway, and this could be the beginning of the end for you and this person. Can you work it out? You want to, and you might be able to salvage things with good communication. Is it worth it to you? That one's on you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's all toil and works for you this week, Aquarius, which is definitely a thing you are not used to. While you may be brilliant and gifted in certain departments, work has never been your thing. You tend to resent anything that puts you in the position of being a worker, as you find this whole thing beneath you.

This New Moon will confront your privilege and put you through your paces, whether you like it or not. Be prepared to get your hands dirty, and understand this: life is work, whether you think you're exempt from it or not.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Well, let's just state it right at the top: this is the time when certain things in your life fall apart. You did something stupid, and now, it's going out of control. You didn't do it intentionally and you certainly won't do it again, but once this horse exits its gate, it won't stop until all the damage is done.

This is work-related but will stress you out physically and emotionally. You will take this damage home with you. Only time will tell at this point, but you will eventually be able to be at peace with the calamity at hand.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.