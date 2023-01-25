The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Venus In Pisces Starting January 26, 2023

On January 26, 2023, Venus enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, the sign of its exaltation helping three zodiac signs to find their soulmate — finally.

The Venus in Pisces transit can create a sense of calm within us, so starting January 26, we will not be 'under siege' by our worries. In fact, we are unconcerned with things like fear, worry or insecurity. Instead, we feel good; it's nice to be at peace with others. That's because once Venus enters Pisces, love becomes the day's main topic.

Because we are not rabidly looking for a partner, we can easily find one. Because we are not desperate to fill some expectation, we can easily find someone to fill it. Venus in Pisces brings about the idea of totally letting go and finding out that if our 'letting go' is sincere; we will, in turn, get everything we need.

When we don't force things into being, they arrive on their own accord — if they are meant to be. And today, there is something that is meant to be, and that is the idea of finding one's true love — one's soulmate. *le sigh*

You may be looking for your soulmate, or you might not know one exists for you...it doesn't matter. Today's transit, Venus in Pisces, will plunk you right down in the right place at the right time, and if you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned, then you might be on the lineup for finding your soulmate.

Yes, it is possible, and the irony here is that you'll only get to find this soulmate by NOT looking. The universe has great plans for us, my friends!

The three zodiac signs who find their soulmate during Venus in Pisces starting January 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you had your way, you'd be with a romantic partner who knows you inside and out and accepts all of you 'as is.' You aren't actively trying to pursue this, which is exactly WHY it's going to happen for you, and it will start on January 26, when Venus is in Pisces.

What you're looking at today is the chance to meet someone who is not just fun to be around, but they have that special something...and you feel you NEED to get to know them better.

So, it works like this for you today: You have made up your mind to let go of the stranglehold you have on the idea of nailing down a soulmate lover, only to find that because you have let the universe knows that you're not needy and can survive without one, BANG ZOOM, in comes the universe with everything you've ever wanted in a romantic partner.

You let it all go, and now the universe is ready to reward you for your independence and strength.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you are so highly intuitive, you can tell ahead of time whether a person is good for you or if they are dangerous to your health. You could not tell the difference, which is why you've had your heart broken so often. Now, things are different; you are choosier and have different goals regarding love relationships. Above all, you want a friend.

You are not interested in fast love or a whirlwind romance; you want something that will last and a quality person to share this experience with. During Venus in Pisces, you'll find that Gemini is not as hard as you thought it was and that the world truly does have you in mind. This will become more obvious when you meet your soulmate, which can happen on January 26, 2023.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Pisces knocks on your door and presents you with an idea: someone in your life begs for your loving attention. While that may sound a little stalker-y or weird, here's the thing: there is someone that you know from work or from some group that you're involved with, and this person is so well suited for you that it would be worth your while to get to know them.

There's a reason here: this person may very well be your cosmic soulmate, as in 'meant for you.' We rarely think of people as 'meant for us' simply because that sounds so overly romantic or poetic, and yet, today brings this person into your line of vision, and you will see them in a different light.

Do not condemn this, Pisces: go with it. Take a chance and discover whether this person is your soulmate. Venus in Pisces pushes for 'yes, it is.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.