The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 26, 2023

With Venus entering Pisces and the Sun sextile Moon, not only will many of us enjoy the pleasures of having a beautiful day filled with love and passion, but we're going to believe it's all really happening.

That means that because we feel so good about 'ourselves' on this day, we make everything around us seem alluring, positive, and filled with potential.

What stands out, transit-wise is the Sun sextile Moon. Whenever we have this transit, we see only beauty. We see it in others, and we see it in ourselves, and with that kind of attitude, how could we possibly go wrong?

On January 26, 2023, we get to enjoy the 'flavor' of the Aquarius Sun, which helps us feel good about making our own decisions; during this time, we don't spend much time second-guessing ourselves, and we truly do believe we have much to offer, even if our offering is extremely different, unique or even obscure.

So, we're already in a good place, but kick it up a notch with Sun sextile Moon, and we not only see the people around us as attractive and inviting, we see ourselves as beautiful, glamorous creatures who are happy to connect romantically with others.

And so today brings several zodiac signs a taste of luck in love, and it will be up to us to turn that 'taste' into a full-blown great day of love which is ultimately possible. If we can remember love, compassion and forgiveness as our mantra today, we can rule the world. Stay kind, people...that's the key.

And the Sun sextile Moon amplifies kindness.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will notice and gladly admit that Sun sextile Moon does you a world of good. You feel good about yourself and are less prone to chew someone's head off for 'getting something wrong.' In fact, you are, dare I say...easy-going today, and that's somewhat rare for you, Aries.

Still in all, the Sun sextile Moon vibe suits you well, and not only that; it makes you come off as easy-going and approachable.

If you are single, you will have no problem attracting a date or a mate on this day. Luck is in your favor in almost every department, but if love is on your mind, this is an extremely favorable day.

If you are coupled, then expect to see just how intense your love for each other is, not to mention how successful you are with sharing your time. You are a shining example of 'how it's done' today, Aries.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you say that your love life is not only fine but lucky, loving, passionate, and all that, you mean it, and you don't care what others have 'observed.'

Yes, you fight with your partner, and that might be what people see, but you are the only person outside your partner who knows what's happening. You do not have the ideal relationship, but it's yours, and you love it this way.

On January 26, during the Sun sextile Moon, you'll feel fortunate and blessed for having the love life — and the life — you have right now. Only you and your person knows what goes on in your life, and if the world is bored enough to want to speculate, then let them. You feel great about who you are and who you love; in the long run, that's all that matters. Let 'em talk.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been feeling pretty dang good lately; it seems as though you've finally been able to release some of that worry and self-doubt, and as if to celebrate your newfound confidence, Sun sextile Moon supports you on this day. Right now, you may not be in a romantic relationship; you've considered getting back into something, but you know it has to be right, and it has to be real.

Well, during the Sun sextile Moon, you have a very good chance at finding something real because this transit is especially good at bringing forth the truth...and, if that truth happens to be one that makes you happy, then bring it on, baby! Today brings you great luck in love and friendship. You'll be getting along with everyone today, and that's just the way you like it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.