Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For January 23 - 29, 2023

In the week ahead, you will be given a glimpse of just how beneficial even one step of action can be within your life.

Jupiter is the planet of abundance and luck; currently, in Aries, it inspires you to get out there and make the effort.

This astrology helps you focus and direct your energy to set yourself up for future success.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and because of that, it takes on a pioneering spirit.

As Jupiter in Aries unites with the Sun in Aquarius, you are being encouraged to take a step towards your authentic path.

Aquarius does not do anything purely for the sake of it.

It does not follow the rules and will not adhere to societal norms; instead, it often delights into breaking all of it simply for the fun of being different.

Jupiter and the Sun will be creating opportunities for you this week to take steps of action forward in your life to help create the luck you seek.

Often in life, you may wish or pray for luck, but if you are only doing the same thing or remain in the same place, you are blocking the thing you say you are seeking.

This week, you get a little nudge from the universe that it is safe to leave your comfort zone, as that is the only way to seize those lucky opportunities fully.

Helping you to remain more flexible, Venus moves into Pisces this week, encouraging you to focus on what you love as the path toward success which often means that you may have to let the waves of change carry you from where you are to where you are meant to be.

Trust in the process and remember that action is necessary for success and luck.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign starting January 23 – January 29, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 24th

Jupiter in Aries crosses paths with the Sun in Aquarius, drawing focus to yourself and the importance and significance of your social circle. You need people, Aries, and this week you are also being shown that this is where you will find your greatest luck. While life may tug you in different directions, it is also time to prioritize what you need to feel good: your friends.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 23rd

Venus and Saturn will unite within Aquarius this week, prompting changes to your career sector. Aquarius energy rules all matters of the workplace. Because Venus in this case, represents finances and passion while Saturn governs structure and lesson, you can expect developments within this area of your life that will bring about greater luck for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 23rd

Aquarius energy rules all forms of luck within your life, which means expanding your life somehow. Venus, the planet of passion in this case and Saturn, who is just wrapping up its stay here, will help you come to terms with what is next for you. Do not shy away from any opportunity just because it seems inconvenient; that is how the universe works.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 24th

Sun in Aquarius will dance with Jupiter in Aries this week, activating themes around transformation and career. This is an important change for you as it will help you see how this area of your life can evolve to align more with everything else you have been doing. As much as you have been advocating for yourself in your personal life, now it is time to see what happens when you do the same in your profession.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 24th

Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion; in Aries, it will unite with the Sun in Aquarius, bringing divine opportunities into your life. As Sun and Jupiter expand into your life, it helps you make a bold decision about a romantic aspect of your life. This decision, though, will ripple throughout every other facet. It may seem so big that you do not know how to say yes, but that is precisely why you need to.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your luck sector, giving you an important message. First Quarter Moons are a time for releasing whatever has been hanging over you from the past. It might be fear of failure or a lack of mentality, but whatever you hang onto will interrupt the blessings on their way to you. Use this moon to shed what you no longer need, finally.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 26th

You have much relationship energy in your life right now, and it will stay that way for most of this year. It is all good things, but sometimes receiving what you have always wanted can be the most challenging thing. As Venus crosses paths with Pisces, it highlights matters of health to you, which are more than just an exercise routine. Use this energy to focus on your total well-being so you are emotionally ready to receive all the love coming your way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 24th

Aquarius energy rules your home and committed relationship. As Saturn within Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries this week, you will have a chance to make some lucky and positive improvements in this area. Saturn is just wrapping up its stay here, which means what is occurring now offers important final lessons that can bring more of what you want into your life. While Saturn may not always bring fun, it shows you the luck you can create for yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates all matters of health this week. Health is determined by mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being. It is time for you to see just how much your health plays a part in your life so you can recognize that this is where your energy is most needed. Take time to observe and be honest about addictions or unhealthy ways of thinking so that you can transform your life in all the ways you desire.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus brings lucky opportunities to your committed relationship, family and even your sense of joy. With some turmoil in your life because of Jupiter in Aries, it is important to embrace the good moments. First Quarter Moon in Taurus is helping you to focus on what feels good. It does not mean that everything is perfect but that whatever you focus on will grow, and right now, you are in the place to affect your entire life positively.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 26th

Venus is best known for ruling love but also governs finances and real estate. As it shifts to Pisces this week, expect positive outcomes in your financial sector. Pisces rules all aspects related to value for you, so when there is planetary activity here, you can expect to see a greater return on investments or even financial bonuses within your life. While money does not account for all your success or luck, it does certainly help you enjoy life even more.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus perfectly lights up your communication sector this week to set you up for the month ahead. First Quarter Moons help you let go of the past, find greater forgiveness and acceptance and embrace more of what you hope the future will bring. This week allows you to have those hard conversations to truly find peace which will also help open you up to the luck that is on its way to you as the stellium in Aries occurs next month.

