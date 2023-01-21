The Luckiest Day Of The Chinese Lunar New Year For All Of 2023, By Chinese Zodiac Sign

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the year for 2023 is here.

The Lunar New Year — also called the Chinese New Year in the west — starts every year on the first new moon day of the Gregorian calendar.

That is January 22nd this year.

Next are 15 days of extraordinary festivities full of food, fireworks, parades, and red envelopes stuffed with crisp bank notes and good wishes.

But if you think the auspicious energy ends on the last day of the spring festival (Feb 5th this year), you need to think again. Because today we will share with you the luckiest days of the year for the entire year of 2023 for every Chinese zodiac sign.

And it's alright if you don't know what your Chinese zodiac sign is. It all depends on the year you were born. (More below.)

So buckle your seatbelts and hold on to your lucky dumplings.

Here are the luckiest days of the 2023 Lunar New Year for each Chinese zodiac sign:

Rat

Born in: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: April 1st

Avoid getting upset on April Fool's Day if someone pranks you. And try not to get into a physical altercation or verbal match.

Yes, we know we said April 1st is your luckiest day, but you will be surprised how lucky your decision to stay calm and be patient turns out to be.

Ox

Year of birth: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: February 13th

The entire week leading up to Valentine's Day will be extremely lucky for the Ox. But something quite extraordinary will happen on Feb 13th. We are so excited for you!

Tiger

Year of birth: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: July 3rd

To be fair, the entire month of July (specifically Cancer season) will be extremely lucky for the Tiger. Especially in your career.

If you have problematic workplace employees trying to sabotage you or refusing to acknowledge your leadership, they will fall in line by July 3rd. And they will do so grudgingly without a choice.

Rabbit

Year of birth: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: November 8th

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. Your year. But it looks like you will be the sole reason behind your luck this year. Not some external force or serendipity. It will all become apparent by the end of the year.

Dragon

Year of birth: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: August 27th

If you are trying to settle overseas (maybe you have yet to learn that now), something will happen on and around August 27th that will make that a serious possibility. Or you will be scouted by a head-hunter and offered higher pay to move to a different company.

Snake

Year of birth: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: January 1st

You are the master of your destiny this year. In fact, the resolution you made on the 1st of January (or before that) has started to play out in your life already. Keep going. The results are coming in.

Horse

Year of birth: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: August 5th

You are going to be exceptionally lucky in 2023. And not just on the 5th of August.

The entire Gemini, Leo, and Libra seasons (look up the dates) will be extremely fruitful for the Horse zodiac sign.

Goat

Year of birth: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: May 29th

Be careful with your emotions this year. No matter how lucky you get, it can easily slip out of your hands because you get distracted easily when your emotions are high or because of self-esteem problems.

Monkey

Year of birth: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: March 15th

The middle of March will be very fruitful for you, not just March 15th.

Your intelligence will bring you luck this year. Just be careful, and don't try to outsmart anyone for kicks and giggles. You may piss off someone powerful.

Rooster

Year of birth: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: February 15th

As a Rooster, your luck is in your hands this year. But the beginning of the year will be slightly luckier for you. Trust yourself, and 2023 will turn out to be a good year.

Dog

Year of birth: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: August 29th

You may be directly related or connected to a person whose Chinese zodiac sign is Dragon.

Your luck this year is tied to someone you work for or someone who wants to work with you as an angel investor or buy the rights to something you have produced.

Pig

Year of birth: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Luckiest Day of 2023 for you: March 2nd

March is going to be an exceptionally lucky month for you. But the beginning of the year, especially March 2nd, will take the cake. More so if you join a new workplace at that time.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.