Your weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for January 23 - 29, 2023.

We start the week out on a good note, as the transit known as Mercury trine north node immediately helps us with bad memories and old wounds. We will feel the healing energy, which will help us process the week ahead.

It's as if we've been given a nutritious, vitamin-rich meal that will repair our bodies and souls, and once we devour it, we will be able to handle whatever comes our way.

We have quite a few lunar transits that could lead us into precarious positions, one of them being Moon conjunct Saturn, a condition known for pushing us into thinking we cannot do a certain thing; we believe we will fail, and so we fail before we even start.

Fortunately, Sun sextile Jupiter comes around the corner to brighten things up and restore optimism to those of us who might be teetering.

We will see how the Moon in Aries affects us in the workplace, as so much of what's going on this week will take place at work, possibly with problematic situations. We will need to keep our cool during this time, as we may be tempted to fly off the handle.

Some zodiac signs look like loose cannons and will not be able to control themselves, while others may realize that this is life and that we all have to deal with work-related stuff now and then, as dreadful as it may be.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for January 23 - 29, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

New ideas keep popping into your head this week, and it's almost as if you can't subdue your enthusiasm — you want to share! You'll find that the people in your life are open to your thoughts, and not only that, they will want to participate. You will carry an air of confidence and friendliness, and the best part is that you will know that what you have to share and offer is the best you can deliver.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week has you stoked for creativity and production, yet you might still need to get as far as you'd like. There are small obstacles in your way, but nothing that will ultimately prevent you from doing what you intend to do. The main feeling here is that you'll get 'just so far' and then have to stop due to one thing or another. It's a good week, but it's different from the 'excellent' week you had in mind. So keep your head up and know this: so far, so good.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Maintaining balance will be your main focus this week, especially regarding work and workplace issues. You feel you've done an excellent job and somehow been misunderstood; while it is a misunderstanding, the way the week pans out will make you think you're in serious trouble. Of course, you're not, but whatever you're involved in, you'll need to explain yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a relatively smooth week, as your tasks seem straightforward and unsurprising. What you may find to be an uplifting experience, however, is the way people will be treating you during the week. You present as a warm, welcoming figure, and someone in your circle will need to talk to you, thinking you might be the only person who could understand them. Of course, you will avail yourself of them, and you will indeed be helpful.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If this week had a tagline, it would be, "Close, but no cigar." That's how it goes for you this week, Leo. You are practically guaranteed a happy week, but it's more of a fantasy in your mind than a reality. You have all of these brilliant, wonderfully positive ideas, which most certainly can come to pass, but this week may be reserved for 'thinking' good thoughts rather than experiencing them firsthand.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week is all about either packing to go on a trip or planning a trip for the very near future. You know what you want, where you want to go, and boy, oh boy, do you ever need this time off. Your entire week will go by thinking about this cruise or road trip. You will be with family, and while 'adventure' might not be part of the plan, rest most certainly are.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While it may still be business as usual, this week will introduce the idea of strife and embittered old arguments. Don't be surprised if someone from the past returns to restart an ancient war with you. You may be bored to death by this person and their antics, but they've always been too pushy to ignore. And so, some of this week will be spent dealing with this annoying person.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

New beginnings and fresh starts make the Scorpio week enjoyable. Suddenly, there's much to look forward to. Your plans are coming to fruition, meaning all the effort you put into making things work in terms of love and living arrangements now seems both possible and probable. You will be planning a move this week, and you and your romantic partner will be very pleased and excited about what's coming.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel particularly independent this week, Sagittarius. If this week finds you in deep thought, surrounded by lovely, soft animals and a few journals and books, then consider yourself super happy. You are preoccupied, which adds to the idea of people leaving you alone. Those who know you know that you work best when left to your own devices, and so, out of respect, your friends and family will let you have as much space as you need during this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will come to a place this week where you will have to make a decision, which will be tough to make, as both choices are pretty good, but there's a more profitable one, and that's more than likely what you'll choose. This choice may make you more money, but it will not bring happiness, and this is something you need to consider when making this bold choice this week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will be drawing in financial problems this week, but it's not about debt or what you owe, but what to do with all the money you've accumulated. You feel you have an excess and wish to do something noble with your funds, but you are also afraid of being robbed or ripped off. You have a unique relationship with money, and nobody in your life really understands it, though you may occasionally feel slight resentment or jealousy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes, you have to take on the role of super boss, and this week is the week that demands your presence. You have come to recognize that many people around you need to be more knowledgeable about how to get things done, and so you know that if anything is to be accomplished this week, you have to take a firm stance and direct it all. And so, you become the boss, and you will not be siding with the slackers. This week brings out a very serious side to you, and it works.