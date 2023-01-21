The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, January 22 - 28, 2023

The week of January 22 - 28, 2023, is a lucky week for three zodiac signs regarding love.

Overall, it is a very special week for love and reconnection for all zodiac signs. This week, is a week where couples who have broken up think about getting back together, and it's a week where old emotional wounds begin their healing process.

We feel it, and it feels good. It feels right. In fact, something about this week, in particular, feels right, as if some burden has been lifted.

This is the week we make decisions that either make or break our love affairs, and we have the transits to back us up.

As they say, all is fair in love and war, implying that there are no real rules and everything is fair game. In a way, it's true; no matter how structured we think our love lives will be, there are no rules in the long run.

And if there were any rules, somewhere along the way, we would break them. This week shows us that if we are to be happy in our love lives, then we need to become more fluid in how we reject or accept the standards of our love lives. In other words, if we can bend, we can survive, and this week is all about bending.

This week brings us the supporting cast of Moon conjunct Venus, Mercury trine the north node (great for emotional healing), Sun sextile Jupiter (the transit that always makes us feel hopeful) and Venus in Pisces (love can't go wrong while this aspect rules the sky.)

So, we're looking at many intelligent choices while backed up with the right information and the right amount of love and hope. We're positive, and so we create a positive outcome.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love the week of January 22 - 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You need to be careful this week, Aries, because you may be tempted into thinking that the relationship that you recently got over may be opening up in your life once again. You will have contact with an ex this week, and even though you've done your best to get over that person, they will always hold a piece of your heart.

Now, this week, you will, for some reason or another, have to deal with this person once again, and what you need to be careful of is the little flame that ignites within your heart; it's false, Aries. Don't do this to yourself. It's fabulous that you feel the pangs of love once again.

It feels super great to think that you might get back together with this ex of yours, but listen closely: you stand a better chance at having a loving and lucky week if you don't let your fantasy of getting back together go too far. Just keep it real, Aries, and you'll be safer off.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are at the point in your life where you don't expect much change. Whatever you've got is what you are stuck in your mind. While some might think that's a bit defeatist of you, you don't care because you have discovered what works for you, and it's very practical. This week, you'll be putting it into practice because you've started to see how your approach really does work.

So, what is your approach? Expect less. Yep, that's right. Rather than 'expect the highest' or 'intend for only the very best,' you've discovered that if you lower your expectations, you can actually live a decent life. And where your love life is concerned, this approach works even better. You know your partner well; why would you suddenly expect them to become a superhero on earth?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This year has been good to you, mainly because you have yet to ask for too much out of it. Even better, you and your partner have seemingly crossed a new threshold in your understanding of each other.

You are growing closer to this person, despite all you've found wrong with them. You also fully admit to being imperfect, and in a way, you think of your love life as 'two lost souls' who happened to have found each other.

The journey hasn't been all that easy, but you can't project negativity ahead, and you won't. You already know that life isn't easy, so why make your love life harder than it already is? This week will have you and the person you are with knowing that you are in it together for the long run. No matter what.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.