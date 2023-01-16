Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For January 16 - 22, 2023

The week ahead finally brings all planets direct, and the Super New Moon in Aquarius supercharges you for the year ahead.

After a long retrograde season, all planets will finally be direct by the end of the week, encouraging any forward movement in your personal or professional life.

Mercury will turn direct in Capricorn, followed by Uranus in Taurus.

Both in earth signs mean you can now act within your life and have a stronger and more stable base from which to do so.

Mercury rules communication, so conversations and beginning to follow through on plans will be encouraged now.

Alongside Uranus, known as the Great Awakener, you will be able to embrace all the changes that life brings, no matter how unexpected they might seem.

This is the end of the retrograde season until April, an extremely lucky time for you to take chances, embrace risk, follow through on plans and make the most of planetary energy.

Also occurring this week is the Super New Moon in Aquarius.

This also falls at the beginning of the Lunar New Year, and with it being a super moon, it will be more powerful than normal.

The Aquarius Moon will be a call to focus on what you feel passionate about.

It will allow you to move ahead at all costs and remember that unexpected moments always make you feel like the universe is working in your favor.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week, starting January 16 – January 22, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your luckiest day this week: Saturday, January 21st

This week, luck comes from those you have surrounded yourself with. If you need help with a project or even just input on a crucial decision, lean on your friends and those around you. You are going through many changes, but the New Moon in Aquarius this week brings new opportunities from your closest circle of friends.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your luckiest day this week: Wednesday, January 18th

Capricorn energy rules the part of your life that governs luck and abundance. This week as Mercury turns direct here, it is time for a resurgence of both. Use this to have those conversations, investigate opportunities or even apply for that job. Travel is also safe to finally book this week, which means the next adventure is already calling your name.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your luckiest day this week: Saturday, January 21st

The New Moon in Aquarius highlights the lucky sector of your life, bringing in an important new opportunity for a major beginning.

Aquarius is the zodiac sign of the rebel with a cause, who does not mind walking their way if it is for a greater purpose. This week you will understand what that means to you, and you will feel inspired to answer the call of your soul.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your luckiest day this week: Sunday, January 22nd

Uranus is the planet that governs the unexpected changes in your life. As it turns direct in Taurus, activating themes of friends, socializing, and getting out into the world, you will be encouraged to start doing the same.

Life is not about the home or your relationship; you also get to enjoy multiple friendships with people who are there to show you just how beautiful and amazing life can be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your luckiest day this week: Sunday, January 22nd

Taurus energy always benefits your career, which means this week, as Uranus turns direct here, you can expect some positive changes. Uranus brings unexpected but necessary changes.

It helps to bring you out of your comfort zone and gives you a chance to experience something new and exciting. Be open to change and trust that even if you did not plan it, it does not mean it is not meant for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your luckiest day this week: Sunday, January 22nd

This week everything will finally start feeling more optimistic. It has been an odd sort of energy for most of the past few weeks, but you have been trying to navigate the changes and those you want to make.

This week as Uranus turns direct in Taurus, you will experience a return of luck to everything you touch. You truly feel the restrictions lift, and life is again open for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your luckiest day this week: Sunday, January 22nd

Uranus is the planet that represents momentous change; this week, as it transits the area of your life that governs transformation, you can expect important things.

The year ahead is one that is set to bring all sorts of financial and relationship benefits, which means it is time to start seeing the unexpected as positive. Take advantage of this week's energy to embrace all the abundance these changes bring.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your luckiest day this week: Wednesday, January 18th

The week ahead holds a lot of lucky opportunities when it comes to communication and conversations. Capricorn energy rules this sector of your life, so it may have felt limiting since the beginning of the new year or even like there was a restriction here.

As Mercury finally turns direct, it is also time to embrace the expansiveness that will help you co-create with the universe in the next chapter of your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your luckiest day this week: Sunday, January 22nd

Your health is the luckiest thing you can focus on in the coming week. When your actions and behaviors are healthy, your mind and words also become healthier.

This includes the foods you eat, what you put into your body, the movies you watch and even the music you listen to. Uranus direct in this area of your life represents some major changes you can make, which will positively affect every other area of your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your luckiest day this week: Saturday, January 21st

The New Moon in Aquarius lights up everything related to value for you this week. This part of your life can deal with what and who you value and need most, but it can also positively affect your finances.

In this case, a brand-new chapter is likely beginning within your resources which will be something that will grow even more abundant. Use this energy to jumpstart any projects or ideas that can increase your net worth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your luckiest day this week: Saturday, January 21st

The Super New Moon in Aquarius this week is set to bring a magnified new beginning for you in terms of living a more authentic life. This is a powerful Moon in your sign that is also your chance to embrace all you have learned over the past year.

Your New Moon centers around your thoughts, ideals, and beliefs. It is your own New Year and your chance to declare your freedom from anything that takes you away from living life according to your dreams.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your luckiest day this week: Saturday, January 21st

The New Moon in Aquarius activates the deepest part of your chart. This is where unconscious truths and ideas linger, and you are apt to be invited to that of others around you. New Moon’s offer begins, often only after you can see all that was once hidden.

The week ahead will bring you face to face with what has been happening beneath the surface, allowing you to feel like you can finally cut ties with the past to make room for the future.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.