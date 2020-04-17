Independent Zodiac Signs Who Won't Give Up Their Freedom For Love — Ranked

Being free is being able to do what you want without any consequences.

Some zodiac signs are known for their strong personality traits. They love freedom, and when it comes to love, they don't want to give it up.

For example, Aries has a strong personality. Leo is known for their leadership, Gemini and Sagittarius may flirt with you, but they won't give up their freedom for love.

What does freedom mean to you when it comes to love and relationships?

According to lexico.com, Freedom is “the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved”.

Sometimes, when it relates to love and relationships — especially if you have an independent personality — it might feel like you’re imprisoned.

When your relationship feels controlling, you want out.

For all zodiac signs, when we are in love, we tend to cling to the person we love most. Some horoscopes aren't okay with that.

They don't want to lose their own identity to become wrapped up in a relationship.

Trying to find the perfect balance of personal freedom and commitment while in a relationship can be a difficult task.

In a relationship, it's best to have respect for each other’s individuality and personal space.

There are many definitions that apply to freedom in relationships and love.

As people, we all have our own views on freedom when it comes to love.

People define freedom in a variety of ways, and often it's based on how they grew up.

How do you define your freedom in relationships?

Parents often model what works in relationships.

Some zodiac signs could come from a family whose parents are completely dependent on each other.

A mom was the stay-at-home parent who cared for the children and house while the dad worked.

Their idea of love is traditional. Today, these situations can translate the dad making the bulk of the family income.

In extreme situations, the problem with that is he might become controlling or selfish, which can create a lack of personal and financial freedom for the mother.

Some zodiac signs will never give up freedom for love.

Some independent personality types felt controlled as children.

So, when these zodiac signs reach adulthood, they feel that no one should be controlled by a partner.

They see giving up their freedom as a risk, which can result in problems in the relationship.

Love should be uniting, not controlling and no one needs to become less independent for someone else.

Controlling your own destiny but not your partner is a double win that can happen when both partners work hard at it.

Here's which zodiac signs are too independent to give up their freedom for love, per astrology.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn, you are a responsible lover, so you don't need anyone telling you what to do.

You make sure you get your tasks done at work and at home.

You have self-control, and you have good manners.

You love being in love, and you believe in love above all.

Sometimes you can be a bit gullible when it comes to your partners and you can be misled into things.

You will give up your freedom for love but once you are crossed, you will regret it because your individuality will come first from then on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're a free spirit zodiac sign who can switch on others in the blink of an eye.

You enjoy being yourself. You will not let anyone stop you from doing whatever you want.

To love you, Gemini is to know that things will never be boring.

Your partner will not wake up feeling the same way they did the day before.

You love individuality, and you love to be the star of the show.

You will not give up your freedom for love even if you are bribed.

You have a need to do whatever you want regardless of how others' feel about it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are an independence seeker who will not live your name down.

You hate anything that has to do with being controlling.

You are extremely cocky, and you will let others know that they will never need you.

You have a natural, exciting and engaging personality that draws people to you.

You will socialize with whoever you want which can cause conflict in a relationship.

You enjoy being free to do whatever you want.

You, Leo, are so confident and are sure of yourself that if others don’t get with the program, you will leave them behind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As a water sign, you can go from freezing cold to hot and steamy if allowed.

You can be difficult to read sometimes.

You put yourself in situations that can ruin a relationship.

You are extremely flirtatious.

You love to go out and express yourself. You will not commit to you until you are ready.

You love the idea of love, but your individual freedom is what you care most about.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are the most self-aware and self-sufficient sign of them all.

Virgo, you have a problem trusting others, so you will keep a partner at a far distance until you know that they can be trusted.

You seek attention from others. If you don’t feel valued, you will disappear and block that person like they never existed.

Love is an amazing feeling for you because when you love you love hard.

However, you will not give up your individuality for anyone.

You are most likely to refuse love, if your freedom is in jeopardy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are private and reserved.

You can be very sneaky and you will do something behind your partner's back because you refuse to accept your wrongs.

You have this natural shell that guards your heart. You thrive on being whoever you want to be without anyone having an issue with it.

You won’t give up your freedom or your way of thinking for love even if they try to convince you that they are worth it.

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

You are a freedom lover. You enjoy your personal space and time in and out of a relationship.

You are generous and loving, but you often make promises you cannot keep.

You will not give up your freedom for love because you thrive on your individuality.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Cancer, you are an emotional zodiac sign who believes in true love.

You are persuasive, so you will tell you how it is.

If you do not agree or understand, you will try your best to get your partner on your side.

Cancer, you are a lover, so you can easily get wrapped up into a person.

When you do, you forget your individuality, but once you no longer care then you will live it up.

You refuse to give up your freedom, again if anyone tries to mess with it.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Aries, you are ruled by Mars, the planet of war.

You are a fire sign who is courageous and passionate.

You are determined and confident and in a relationship. You thrive on your freedom.

You want to do whatever your optimistic heart desires.

When in a relationship, you are great at connecting with your mate.

You will not give up your freedom, so to date you, a person has to love you for who you are.

Your partner has to accept that you will not be controlled.

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Libras are cooperative and fair-minded. You are very social which can make your partner insecure.

You are a great partner in a relationship, and you will not give up your freedom for love.

You usually have friends and family who love your energy.

You need friends in your life. You, Libra are all for relationships, so you will not give up your individuality at all.

Pisces (February 12- March 20)

Pisces are overly trusting and intuitive.

You love being in a relationship but you love being alone even more.

You enjoy romance and a good love story, but if you have to give up your freedom for love, then it’s just not happening.

Taurus (April 20- May 20)

Taureans are strong, stubborn and stable.

You are possessive and can be very controlling.

You do not like to compromise but you will if you really have to.

You desire individuality and to express yourself.

You will never give up your freedom for anything, and you will let your partner know how you feel without any question.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationship topics.