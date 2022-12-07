7 Signs You'll Find Love While Traveling, According To Astrology

Astrology can determine what type of person you will end up in a relationship with or meet — and at times, certain placements in your birth can even predict how or where you will meet your soulmate or significant other.

Some people meet or marry people from abroad or while traveling, and according to astrology TikToker @magical_misantrhope, there are specific indicators in the birth chart that can show us if you will meet your true love while traveling or if they are from another part of the world.

Birth chart indicators you'll find love while traveling

1. Venus in the 9th house

The first indicator of finding love while traveling (or will fall for someone who is from another country or culture) is Venus in the 9th house.

Venus rules our love life and the 9th house is an indicator of travel and it is associated with those who come from a foreign culture or another country.

If you have Venus in the 9th house there is a strong chance you will meet someone while traveling, or they could be traveling and meet you!

Alternatively, many people meet on dating sites today, and foreign or far-away romances can bloom especially if your Venus is located in this house of your birth chart.

Since the 9th house also rules higher education, the courts, and laws, spirituality, politics, and the tech industry, it is also possible the person you meet could be involved in one of these fields, and it is likely they have a very solid education.

2. Positive aspects between 7th and 9th houses

The next compelling indicator of meeting someone while traveling are any planetary interactions that occur between your 7th and 9th houses, as the seventh house rules committed relationships and the ninth house rules travel, so any aspects that tie these two houses together are quite powerful.

Let’s say, for example, that Venus is in your 7th house and Saturn is in your 9th. This creates a sextile, which is a positive aspect between Venus and Saturn, so there will be a very strong chance you could meet someone while on a trip or your future partner may be of foreign descent.

Having the planetary ruler of your 7th house in your 9th house could also indicate you meet someone while traveling. Each house has a planetary ruler even if it doesn’t lie in the same house as the sign.

For example, let say your 7th house is Capricorn. You may have no planets in your 7th house but Saturn is the ruler of Capricorn and if it lies in the 9th house of travel, this would still indicate you could meet someone from afar. This could also work if the ruler of your 9th house falls in your 7th house which would be the same thing in reverse.

This aspect would be even more significant if the planetary ruler is conjunct the descendant or 7th house cusp.

Also, if the planetary ruler of the 7th is conjunct the ruler of the 9th house this is also a strong indication you could meet someone while traveling, or end up with a foreign-born partner.

3. Aspects between Jupiter and Venus

Next, look for positive aspects that may apply between Jupiter and Venus, since Jupiter rules foreign individuals. This aspect is even more powerful if Jupiter is in your 7th house.

Look for easy aspects such as sextiles and trines which work best as hard aspects may not work out. Jupiter and Venus together in the 11th and 5th houses can also be quite powerful.

4. Jupiter in 7th house or a 7th house ruled by Sagittarius

If your 7th house is Sagittarius, then this means you are a Gemini Ascendant. Sagittarius is the natural ruler of Jupiter, the planet of travel, foreign people, and places. If this is the case, it is likely there will be something about a foreign spouse that is inevitable, or they could even work abroad or love to travel.

5. Moon in the 9th house

For men, the Moon in the 9th house can indicate meeting a woman who could end up being a significant person or life partner.

The Moon rules all of the women in a man’s life and the wife, or potential wife. The Moon conjunct Jupiter in the ninth would almost certainly mean a connection to a woman of foreign descent or someone you meet traveling, or travel to meet.

The Moon sextile Jupiter in the 9th house or Jupiter sextile the Moon in the 9th is a powerful indication of the same. The 9th house ruler in a harmonious aspect could be powerful as well.

6. Pisces Moon sign

The Moon in Pisces could indicate meeting a woman through travel as Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and is associated with travel and foreign people and places.

7. Mars or Sun in the 9th house

For women, Mars in the ninth house could indicate meeting a man while traveling. Also, the Sun in the 9th can indicate the same thing.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.