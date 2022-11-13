7 Steamy Ways To Boost Intimacy — With Food

By Mary Jo Rapini — Written on Nov 13, 2022
Photo: Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
Food plays a major role in intimate relationships. I'm not talking about quick, easy, in-and-out types of meals. I'm talking about lovingly and thoughtfully prepared food. There's a big difference—and taking part in the "good stuff" helps you get more of the good stuff in your relationships (openness, trust, and comfort), too. The best way to a man's heart is through his stomach.
When food is prepared with love it becomes the ultimate extension of a cuddle or a hug. In fact, I feel so strongly about this that I think couples who want to enhance their relationship—or reignite a spark in a partnership that has become dulled—should turn to their kitchen. Cooking a meal together is a great, low-key way to spend time together, and you get to share delicious food after it too.
The greatest thing about adding food to your cuddle time is that it adds another diversion to your senses since it helps you stay in the moment with your partner. Most people equate food with love, and when you take your time preparing food, you put more love into your food. And during intimacy, your partner can feel that love. Sharing food is the ultimate love language.
Here are seven ways to boost intimacy with food:
1. Make it portable
Just like you can cuddle virtually anywhere, you can take food with you anywhere. A cozy picnic blanket, a bottle of wine, and some cheese and crackers can do the trick!
2. Shut down all electronics
Keep your focus on your partner. Preparing, sharing, and tasting foods and spices keep you present, so don't ruin it by being occupied with your electronic devices.
3. Have FUN
Laugh, joke around and talk while you eat—it enhances mood, anticipation, AND sexuality!
4. Feed him.
Feeding each other is actually more engaging because you're watching your partner's mouth and experiencing their enjoyment. You'll instantly feel the connection!
5. Have a little taste test
Tasting small portions of good food you haven't tried before is novel, exciting, and makes you feel more connected. Plus, it heals your body and mind.
6. Prepare your food with love
Enhance intimacy by choosing and preparing the foods you eat with love. You cannot get this is a fast food restaurant, and in fact, it is like comparing love to a quickie — the two have no comparison!
How do you share food with your partner? How do cooking and eating enhance your love life?
Mary Jo Rapini, MEd, LPC is a psychotherapist, author, speaker, and intimacy and sex counselor.