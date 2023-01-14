Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For January 16 - 22, 2023

Finally, after great anticipation, all planets will be direct by the end of the week.

While only Mercury and Uranus were still retrograde, by the end of the week, both will be direct, signaling a time of great forward movement within your romantic life.

When planets are retrograde, you are drawn more into your internal world.

You think about things more and participate in inner reflection and planning, but once direct and all planets move forward, you can, too.

As if divinely orchestrated, coinciding with all planets finally being direct, the Super New Moon in Aquarius also occurs.

This lunar energy will be amplified because it is a supermoon, meaning it is closer to earth, so emotions and feelings will be heightened.

It is also the start of the Lunar New Year, so if you have yet to feel like there was anything new about this calendar year, this is another chance to create that new beginning you are seeking.

While it may take a bit to truly feel the energy shift of all planets being direct, this week undoubtedly represents an important moment within your romantic relationship.

It is time to embrace the change and the new beginnings that are in store.

The most romantic astrology transits this week:

Wednesday, January 18th

Mercury, the planet of communication, turns direct this week into the earth sign of Capricorn. Your period for reviewing the stability, security and longevity of your relationships has now concluded, and you are entering the action phase of implementing what came up.

It is safe to have those important conversations about your relationship now that Mercury is direct because it will not have to come back up for view later. You can use what came up during the first few weeks of January to create a more stable connection within your relationship.

Friday, January 20th

The Sun moves into Aquarius today, beginning a brand-new zodiac season. Aquarius is an air sign known for its rebellious nature and innovative ideas. Aquarius is the sign of energy to embrace when you want to ensure that the path you strike out is your own and not one that has been expected of you. Use this Aquarian energy to tune more deeply into your heart and not let anyone stop you from following it.

Saturday, January 21st

The amazing Super New Moon in Aquarius will occur this weekend, bringing the start of the Lunar New Year. A New Moon is a time for beginnings, to start cultivating what you want to create within your love life for the next six months, which will also host incredibly potent astrology.

Aquarius chooses the path less traveled; it understands there is no point in doing what everyone else is if that is not the path meant for it. It is unique and desires commitment; it will be on its terms. Use this magnetic new Moon energy to set romantic intentions for the year ahead.

Sunday, January 22nd

Uranus, known as the Great Awakener, turns direct today in Taurus. Uranus has been retrograde since August, which also ties into the Aquarian Moon cycle, as the Full Moon occurred on the 11th of August.

As Aquarius is the ruler of this planet, there is an auspiciousness here that represents something is truly coming full circle. Uranus represents the unexpected, referring to the adage that life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.

Uranus is the life force that seems outside your control but holds the blessings you need. Expect the unexpected this week, but also always expect the best.

Here is a rundown of the weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology starting January 16, 2023 - January 22, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day for love: Sunday, January 22nd

Uranus is the planet of momentous change; as it turns direct this week, it will positively affect themes of value within your life. Taurus is the sign that helps you to focus on and understand what and who means the most to you.

In a year that you are being asked to tune more deeply into your truth and reorganize your life around that, a big part is making sure that you are taking the person and relationship you value most with you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day for love: Sunday, January 22nd

The planet of shock and awe, Uranus, has been moving through its sign since 2018 bringing all sorts of changes and improvements to your life. While not always welcome at first, Uranus helps to rearrange your life in the best ways possible. This week as it turns direct within your sign, it is time to take on the changes you have been seeking instead of talking yourself out of them.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day for love: Wednesday, January 18th

Mercury, the planet of communication and thoughts, has been retrograde in Capricorn since the start of the year. This energy affects your intimacy with your partner, which means that you could have been feeling a greater distance within your relationship recently. As Mercury turns direct, this will be an opportunity to reconnect in a deeper, more meaningful way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day for love: Wednesday, January 18th

Capricorn energy rules your romantic sector, so as Mercury turns direct in this stable earth sign, you can expect to feel more grounded within your relationship. Mercury retrograde has been a time to think about your relationship's stability and functionality; now that it is turning direct, you will have more opportunities to implement positive changes and conversations.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day for love: Saturday, January 21st

The Super New Moon in Aquarius lights up your romantic life this week as you are being encouraged to take advantage of this new beginning.

The Aquarius Moon is also the start of the Lunar New Year, so this energy is magnified, which means that anything you begin around this time will be more powerful. Let your intention and beginning come from your home rather than any fear or doubt.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day for love: Wednesday, January 18th

Capricorn's energy becomes incredibly important regarding marriage and having a happy domestic life. For you, it rules this area of your life, which means when there are important transits within this earth sign, as there is this week, it will bring positive developments for you.

As Mercury turns direct within Capricorn, it is a chance to have new conversations regarding a greater commitment in your life and your shared dreams for your future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day for love: Saturday, January 21st

The year ahead will bring positive and abundance of relationship changes. But things tend to happen in steps or waves, and you will feel one more crest over your life this week.

The Super New Moon in Aquarius activates the energy that ties into committed relationships and the joy in sharing your life with a partner. There is a new beginning in store; you need to make sure you don’t let the past stop you from embracing it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day for love: Sunday, January 22nd

Last year the eclipses centered on the Scorpio/Taurus axis bringing together the themes of self-growth and romantic relationships. Those themes will be activated again this week as Uranus, the Great Awakener, finally turns direct in Taurus.

Taurus rules all themes of romance and relationships in your life, and Uranus brings the change you need to move forward. By embracing the truth, you allow yourself to create more space for love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day for love: Saturday, January 21st

Last week, Mars, the planet of action and ambition, turned direct in Gemini, ending ten weeks of intense reflection and even restriction within your romantic life.

This week, the Super New Moon in Aquarius will bring a fresh start for you to take advantage of as you see growth within your communication sector.

You can often hold back your feelings or truth as they feel like they are always changing, but as you address vulnerable issues, you get the abundance of love you seek.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day for love: Sunday, January 22nd

Uranus is the planet known for changing what you thought would last forever in your life to replace it with something better. This week Uranus turns direct in Taurus around your life that rules marriage and children. There is a new beginning possible here, but you may have to let go of how you thought it would all play out to receive it fully.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day for love: Sunday, January 22nd

You have known this change in your life was coming for some time. Unlike many other signs, you are the most comfortable when alone. This can seem contrary to a relationship for some, yet for you, it feels natural.

Yet, there is a balance here between being too comfortable. This week, as Uranus turns direct in Taurus and highlights your home space, you may want to challenge yourself to get uncomfortable to create more of the relationship and life you seek.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day for love: Sunday, January 22nd

You may have felt some frustrations simmering beneath the surface the past few months as you had to make peace, knowing changes were going to take place but feeling like it was not time yet.

As Mars has turned direct within your home sector, Uranus will help matters as it turns direct, freeing up important conversations about those changes within your relationship. Patience is a virtue, but it does not mean it is always easy; this week, you will understand why it was worth it.

