Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For January 9 - 15, 2023

It's very much 'business as usual' for each zodiac sign, according to the tarot cards laid out for the week of January 9 - 15, 2022.

We are seeing opportunities come and go, while we're also finding out what we should call our priorities.

The cloud of the past year still looms large, and yet, we're finally starting to make our way out of that storm. Whatever remains is something we can brush aside now.

This week has us finally accepting that it's a new year and that it's time to get busy.

It's also a week filled with hope and experience; what doesn't bring us all the way down is bound to teach us a great lesson.

We will be tackling issues this week that we once believed would end us, and yet, here we are, still alive and thriving.

Life always brings us challenges, and somehow we rise above them. A testimony to the human spirit is what that is.

And so, with our twelve cards laid out and ready for interpretation, we can see before us that there are common threads that link our stories.

We are all somehow related; Our human experience is vast and takes us through the highs and lows of life, and during this week, while it might be somewhat typical, we will find that we are always ready for the challenges that come our way. We are bold and capable, and good things are headed our way.

Here is the weekly tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology, January 9 - 15, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

It looks like you will be making a decision today that won't end up getting you the desired or expected results. You feel as though you are doing the right thing, but you may be adding to the problem, especially if this decision revolves around fixing a problem.

Today is a good day for you to weigh all your options and rely less on impulse. Stand back, take stock of whatever it is that you are trying to solve, and trust that the universe will guide you — which also means 'get out of your own way.'

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You're feeling generous today, and that isn't limited to the spending of money. Today is the day you give someone a piece of advice that comes from your heart, and actually helps that person to grow.

You are generous with advice and heartfelt wisdom; you begrudge no one their chance at figuring something out — something you are already accustomed to working with. Another person might feel threatened by having to share knowledge, while you are all the happier doing so.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

It's just as it sounds: Justice, and it is yours today. This is usually related to law and a final decision. Today, the decision goes in your favor, so it's also a day for celebration. It seems that the universe is oddly fair about things, and the karmic scales are just now balancing out in your favor.

You will feel justified and complete by the day's end, and you will look forward to where this optimistic judgment will go.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

It's time to spend some money, Cancer, and while you knew this scenario was coming, you're still on the fence as to where you want to invest said monies. It's the beginning of the year and you have many choices, but it seems that two of your options are so good that they have you confused and unsure as to which option is best.

Take your time; you are not being pressured. This is important and should not be rushed.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You may not be someone's favorite person today as it is basically your duty to take something away from them. This is hopefully a work-related issue, and not personal. We're looking at you being in charge of something that required action, and the person you employed to do that action.

This person does not do what you told them to do, and so, you need to either reprimand them or penalize them in a fair manner.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You'll be speaking with someone today about your rate of pay, as you want and need more than you're getting. You do feel as though enough is enough and that they've been squeezing you for too long; you need your money and you're going to go to the one person who can make that a reality for you.

There is the element of success here, so things are looking good, Virgo. Don't back down; stand your ground and speak your mind.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

This week has you working so hard that you forget the reason why you're there in the first place. You are fastidious and controlled; you do a great job at whatever it is you do, but you are also becoming forgetful of the balance you need, meaning...take a rest, Libra. Don't work so hard that you lose sleep and skip meals. This tarot card is here to remind you to take care of yourself. Health is wealth!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You will, no doubt, have a moment today when you are laughing out loud over your good fortune. It's not that you weren't expecting it, in fact, you WERE expecting it, and the success that you've attracted to yourself borders on bliss.

This week shows you that hard work does pay off, as you already knew but you just had no idea how much it would pay off. Good for you, hard-working, honest Scorpio!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

And then there's the BINGO card, and this week, it looks like you get it, Sagittarius. The Ace of Cups is fairly obvious, as it means abundant wealth in love, romance, family life, and health.

The cup overflows, and that means that the wealth of your happiness will be overflowing this week, as well. What's even more obvious is that you are in control of this happiness; once you get the idea that you are responsible for how well this week goes, you'll be able to recreate the conditions again and again.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

New year, new you, right? One of the things you've been wanting to do is what you will be putting into place this week. We are talking about your spirituality and your practice. You have wanted to touch base with your spiritual side as you feel you've neglected that part of you for too long. You crave a relationship with the divine, and your new approach will be strict, austere, and devoted.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You've been tasked with a very particular chore, and it has something to do with family and obligation. This week has you doing more of the same, but it's not as difficult for you anymore. It's routine, and while you used to feel dragged down by this, now it feels a lot lighter and thus, easier to deal with. You may be taking care of someone, an elder relative, or a child that cannot make it on their own. You are there for the job, and you will do it well.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Because you've been feeling somewhat out of control lately, you might be in the mindset to change things up, radically. You've always been one of those people who believe that you have the power to change things just by using your will — and you'd be right, but the one issue with that this week is that you are not focusing on what you want, but on what you don't want. Because you are a powerful magician of sorts, you may end up manifesting the very opposite of what you want.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.