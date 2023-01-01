The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes During The Month Of January 2023

January looks very good for promising beginnings and exciting beginnings. All we could hope for seems an actual possibility during this month, and we have the cosmic transits to support us in SO many ways.

We kick this month off on the 1st day of January, with Venus in Capricorn, making everything we wish for seem possible.

With the Sun in Capricorn, the desire for power is strong this January. As an earth sign, this energy is about pragmatism and a yearning for success.

Mercury in Capricorn will be in sextile formation with Neptune in Pisces shortly into the month, and this will help us tap into our creative energy. We see this month as filled with potential; what's needed is a focus. We are very bouncy and enthusiastic during this time, and we will figure out that we need to ground ourselves. Because we are so hopeful, we have to watch out for the pitfalls that drag us back.

We've got our Moon in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus, the transit that will jump-start our 'serious' thinking.

We know that we have to get ourselves up and out there if we can grab hold of any success. The GREAT news is that we have Mars going direct, which will be directly responsible for our calmer demeanors and our suddenly peaceful way of doing things.

And, speaking of direct motion, our good old friend Mercury will leave its retrograde station to provide us with clear thinking and a fantastically optimistic outlook on life and the year ahead.

3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes in January 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You start with a bang, and you don't stop until it's over, and by the look of things, you don't see an ending coming anytime soon. This is good because January has you feeling competent and assertive; the days of laziness are in the past, just as the pains and hurts of 2022 are.

You have decided to move forward this year without the strings of attachment that held you back in the previous year. You are completely aware of your choice: either go back in time and suffer or stand up and fight the good fight for your life.

You rarely let a January go where you aren't the first in line for the feeling of optimism. There is no way you're sitting this one out, Aries. And the best part is that your strength of character feeds your need to be the best. You are strong and capable, and nothing will set you back. Not this time!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may not always be the most optimistic person on the block, but all that changes in January of '23 as you realize that everything that pulls at you and nags at you is merely another lesson in disguise.

You refuse to 'go dark' this month, Gemini, and even though you are a little fearful of failure, you will not give up. There is one person in your life who has stopped your progress; if you were another, you'd walk past them and leave them to deal with their troubles on their own.

However, you are not that person; the troubled soul who needs you depends on your guidance. Knowing you are this loved and needed warms your heart, but it does more than that: it gives you purpose. OK, so your purpose isn't about fame and fortune...that's fine because the only things that matter to you are matters of the heart.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As you walk into the new year and the new month of January, you will be one of those people who instantly begins to implement new habits and lifestyle changes. You don't wait for February, as you feel like resolutions are there to be tackled in full or forgotten—as per usual.

You do not set aside your resolutions; you set them up with a plan of action. January is when you put your fantasies for the future together. You wish to achieve a lot this year, and you feel it's best to get a move on it right at the top.

January has you fine-tuning your creative visualization; you know what you want and need to do to get it. Now, it's all about saving money and honoring your independent life. You can fall back on your experience of 2022; what happened in 2022 stays in 2022. As for 2023, you've got big plans on the horizon, and they all look doable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.