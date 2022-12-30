The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 31, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, December 31, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun is in Capricorn, and the Moon leaves fiery Aries to enter sweet, sensual, and earthy Taurus. Our masculine and feminine energies are grounded and determined. We enter the last day of the year with both feet on the ground but aware there is much left to do.

Jupiter in Aries at a critical, starting degree means we want to grow something new and make it grand! But new beginnings often mean ties to the past need to be cut, and an ending needs to be had.

Endings can be bittersweet and even sad, but this year, we want to make this last day the best New Year's Eve ever.

What a year we have had in 2022. We started this year with closures and pandemic doom and gloom. Now despite there remaining tensions in Ukraine and the economy taking a major financial hit, we can visit and travel, work remotely or in an office. The world has again started restoring itself to socializing and, yes, even fun.

We have had our share of moments. But, what is fascinating is that we end this year with Mercury retrograde—the fourth rx of the year. We need more time to review and revamp the things we've lost. There's work left to do, and three Mercury retrogrades were insufficient.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn is a blessing, dear zodiac signs, even though it sometimes does not feel that way. Capricorn rules the tenth house in astrology, which is about work and professional status; retrograde is a season of review and revision. This is timely and makes this end of the year perfect for hitting that reset button and restoring '...the years that the locust have eaten..."—Joel 2:23

Let's make this one of the best lasts and starts. To find out more about your horoscope, read on.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The last day of the year begins with the Moon entering your sector of money, and this is a great way to close out the month.

Each year you get to receive a free credit report. Why not take advantage of this opportunity and start to review your money, income-earning potential, and financial needs to plan for a stronger 2023 year?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a great day for you Taurus. With the Moon in your sign, where it is exalted, you are in a good space.

Your mind is clear, and you feel supported by the universe as a whole. It's a great day for indulging yourself in things you enjoy like a home-cooked meal and time with friends or doing something you find comforting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You kind of like endings, Gemini, as it allows you to start something new and interesting. Today's a day for adventure and curiosity.

Time to cut old ties and start new friendships, ideas, and plans for the future. Everything that your Gemini heart desires to try but did not because the timing wasn't right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keeping in touch with your best friend, either by phone call or text is how you want this day to be.

You are in the mood to chat and laugh with someone who completely gets you. You don't want to spend today alone but in the company of people who make you feel good when they are around.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's perfect for thinking about your career plans and what type of future you want to have professionally.

Pull out the note app on your cell phone or an actual notepad or journal and jot down all the things you want to achieve next year down to your salary requirements.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You want to understand the big picture so that you can narrow down the action steps and make the best use of your time.

Map out your upcoming schedule down to the details. You know this is the way to success for you, and when you get organized there's no stopping you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

it's not easy to be on the receiving end of things when you are so used to being the person who gives.

Today, someone may be giving you a gift that you did not expect. It's a good way to practice saying thank you. you, even if you feel that their generosity was unwanted.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's a sweet sense of romantic energy in the air as the Moon spends a few days in your sector of partnership.

It's the perfect vibe for New Year's Eve, where the day ends with a simple kiss. If you're single and planning to stay home, the energy isn't lost for you.

Today brings positivity and luck your way for fostering great business connections in your area of work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

it feels good to have things in an orderly fashion, and today you are feeling glad to have a cleared desk, bedroom, and office.

It's one of those days where post-it notes, stickers, and a Sharpie are put to good use. Label, mark and get your life in order to avoid wasting time or resources.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are in the mood for love, Capricorn, and it shows. you have great expectations for your love life, and currently, with Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign, you are evaluating everything before committing to something or someone you're unsure of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A big family night is a perfect way to end the day as you embrace all things special and unique about your relatives, grandparents, and parents. Enjoy a family night filled with music, food, games, movies, and all the fun stuff!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Finally, you get to have 'the talk' you've wanted to have for a long time. The stage is set for having a 'heart-to-heart' conversation with someone you are close to. You need to clear the air and get to the heart of your problems, and the only way to do that is to speak up and air things out civilly.

