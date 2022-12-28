The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During Mercury Retrograde, December 28, 2022 - January 18, 2023

Mercury retrograde is here, and it causes a strong reaction in three zodiac signs—they become selfish in love.

You could be a full-time astrologer or some guy sitting on a mountain somewhere in the Peruvian wilderness; it doesn't matter — we've all heard of the famous 'Mercury retrograde,' and we all know it means trouble.

It just so happens that starting December 28, 2022, we will be up close and personal to witness the infamous Mercury retrograde cycle, which lasts until January 18, 2023.

Because it's Mercury's job to carry messages and improve upon established relations between people, during retrograde, we'll see a new kind of 'problem' pop up: selfish behavior. Why? Because when we do not understand something, we tend to condemn it, and when we condemn a thing, we back away from it.

As we back away, we establish our personal space, and as Mercury retrograde increases, so does the thickness of our boundary, meaning we shut people out. Our space is for us alone, and we aren't taking requests on this particular day.

Today is also when we show our selfish side regarding love. We don't want to walk into the new year stuck in our old behavior and want our partners to change with us; it's mandatory where we are concerned. We didn't get together with this person so that we could end up doing nothing exciting, and 2023 is for growth and adventure.

If we are to have that adventure, then we have to demand it, and being that our hopes and dreams are pretty specific, we might even call our need to fulfill them 'selfish.' Mercury retrograde sets this in motion.

The three zodiac signs who are selfish in love during Mercury retrograde, December 28, 2022, to January 18, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because Mercury retrograde confuses people, you'll want to clear things up as fast as possible. Not knowing what's to come bothers you, and while you know you can't predict the future, you want to have some degree of control over it, and this need for control carries over to your love life, as well.

You feel good about your person, but you are progressive, and you strive for excellence in everything you do and how things look to you right now; your partner needs to step up their game if this thing is to work out. You feel that you do all the work and that they've become lazy, and that's insulting to you.

On this day, during Mercury retrograde, you'll tell your partner that they need to be more attentive to you and that theirs are not the only needs tending to. You may come across as selfish, but you feel you are doing the right thing.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You need to establish borders with the person you are in a relationship with. For some reason, your mate has gotten it into their head that it's a free-for-all, meaning they can do whatever they want, and because you love them, they get the all-clear.

They are about to learn that love isn't that easy for you, nor is it free.

If this person wants to enjoy the beautiful love life that you have given them, they will have to change, and during Mercury retrograde, change can go any number of ways. You might feel selfish and demanding, but you are in the right; your person does need to know the law here.

Give them a little more time, Aquarius. Mercury retrograde isn't all that good with 'great timing.' We may have to make provisions for those who don't 'get it' immediately.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll notice today that it's not you who is the selfish one, but the person you are with romantically. They can't help; during Mercury retrograde, everyone is distracted. For those not blessed with 'the gift of the gab,' we may put our proverbial foot on our mouths. This implies that on this day, our lover will accidentally say or do something that will come across as so selfish that we'll flinch.

Did they say that? Today requires patience as we will see our loved ones make as many faux pas as possible.

What we call selfish is merely the other person not knowing how to communicate, which is typical of Mercury retrograde. So, it's not so much about our partners showing a selfish side. It's more along the lines of seeing how poorly they communicate their needs to us during this time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.