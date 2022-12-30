The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 31, 2022

Holy moly, zodiac signs. It's December 31, 2022, New Year's Eve. We made it.

We made it this far, and if our love lives held up, then we need to pat ourselves on the back because that's really saying something. On this last day of the year, the Sun is in Capricorn, and the Moon is in Taurus, what on earth, or rather, what OFF Earth could possibly influence us on this day?

Our luckiest 'star' is the Moon in Taurus, where it is exalted and expresses emotions in the most sensual way.

This Taurus Moon automatically makes today a friendly one, and a somewhat relaxed one, in terms of love and relationship.

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on December 31, 2022, and how fortunate they are to find romance on the last day of the year.

While we've just started our last Mercury retrograde of the year in Capricorn at 18 degrees, so we may have to deal with a few conflicts here and there, but all in all, today should be pretty much free from upsets or unnecessary antics.

We do have Moon square Mercury to help offset the effects of the retrograde, and Moon square Venus to let us know that whatever we do, we're on the right track and that we are with the right person.

Venus and Mercury dance together in the sign of Capricorn one final time this year. If there's a party or gathering to be attended tonight, then the fun will most definitely be had, but there's something special about this night, and it's not just because it's New Year's Eve; what many of us might see is a very romantic moment, totally unintended, and absolutely breathtaking.

Expect a major surprise tonight, while Jupiter is in Aries, that involves luck—and know that if you are on one of the zodiac signs mentioned below, you are on the fast track to one heck of a romantic evening, whether you planned on it or not!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 31, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

These last few weeks have been murder on your psyche; you can't believe how much garbage has been coming up for you and quite frankly, you're over it. You're now at the place in your life where you recognize that you can't have it all, but that what you do have is blessed.

You might not be partying the night away tonight, but your at-home celebration of the New Year will be spent in gratitude, as you are quite hooked up in terms of love and romance.

Sure, the year has been rough on you, but not every single day is rough, and you have found that the best thing about this year was the times you and your partner spent together. So, during the Taurus Moon, you will discover that there's no place like home, and if romance is the topic, the home is the place where it all happens.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be very fortunate on this day, Aquarius, as nothing seems to bother you, and if you are planning on getting out this evening, you'll find that the company you keep will be pleasant and uplifting. You are a bit tired of all the negative energy that seems to be surrounding everyone these days, and it is your goal to situate yourself with positive people one of these people being the person you are in love with, or will have a relationship with in the future.

You are the one who maneuvers yourself into a happy place tonight, as this is your only wish.

While it's not promised that tonight will bring you the greatest love story of your life, it is definitely a good time for you to feel good about yourself and the people in your immediate world. Because you choose well, you will have great love on this day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Once again, you'll be the center of attention on this day, because there's a very good chance that if there's a party or a celebration to attend, you're the one who's throwing that party. You are the consummate host; you love treating people well, and you'll be even happier still to know that every move you make tonight is supported and assisted by your romantic partner.

They are not leaving you to do it all on your own, as they know how much this means to you.

What you'll notice is the perfect balance between heavy work and devoted love; this is your fate for the day. What brings you and your partner closer together is your mutual willingness to make people happy and to have fun making it all happen. You are both the life of the party and the light in your lover's eye.

