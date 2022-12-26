Here's each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for December 26 - January 1, 2023, according to astrology.



In the week ahead, there is an energy coursing through you, ushering you into the luck and magic of new beginnings.

As you head toward a new year of healing, it is no surprise that it is also this week’s major theme.

Healing is what changes the decisions and choices that you make.

It is what allows luck to start seeping into the edges of your life, helping you see that abundance always surrounded you.

Although there can be a bit of a haze that settles over the week between the holidays and New Year's, it is also a chance to focus on what feels different.

What feels like it no longer hurts but adds peace to your life.

What feels like hope, although it once only tasted of disappointment.

This is the gift of luck this week, as your healing can transmute your wounds, allowing you to reflect more deeply as you prepare for a new year and a new chapter in your life.

Mark your calendars.

Here's each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

This week, you are beginning a new reflection phase regarding your career and professional path. As Mercury in Capricorn turns retrograde until January 18th, it is time to think about how you show up in the workplace, what you agree to, and what you have planned. Use this opportunity to redirect yourself for greater abundance and luck.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

Mercury is the planet that rules your mind and thoughts; in Capricorn, it activates luck, expansion, and adventure. You may have to slow down and reflect on the opportunities you have not taken to understand more deeply why. This will allow you to embrace the lessons this phase represents truly, so next year is about moving ahead into new experiences.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Monday, December 26th

The Moon represents your emotional self and feelings. In Aquarius, this week brings in an element of luck for you. You tend to be more cerebral than emotional most of the time. Yet, these feelings about everything from love to luck allow you to make sure you choose the most authentic path for yourself. Once you tune into your feelings, you are tuning into true abundance.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, December 28th

The Pisces Moon helps you understand where to expand to embrace more of the lucky opportunities surrounding you. This week, ensure you are feeling your emotions because there is a truth that can help bring you to an important realization for the new year. It is a valuable time to embrace your inner truth and sensitive nature, where your inner luck is found.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

Aries energy rules the lucky sector of your life. As the First Quarter Moon occurs here, you will be guided to make a significant decision that will affect your life significantly. There have been themes recently of work, home, and love in your life. To receive what is meant for you, you must choose it. Use the courageous energy this week to do just that.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Monday, December 26th

This week, the North Node in Taurus is bringing an opportunity to separate fate from wounding. The North Node represents the life you are meant to live and always brings chances to step into it. If you are still feeling unworthy or as if you are still choosing your wounding, then it makes that challenging. Yet as Chiron in Aries activating themes of transformation joins with the North Node in Taurus, you will finally be able to step into the luck that your fate always represents.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, December 28th

The Pisces Moon this week surrounds you with the ability to make decisions and choices from healing. This will allow you to seek greater luck and abundance as Jupiter in Aries will bring all sorts of opportunities for love and expansion. Believe you deserve better, and that is what you will receive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

Capricorn energy rules your communication sector, so this Mercury retrograde will be incredibly potent. It is time to reflect on how you communicate with others and what you share. As an intense water sign, you learn how stability comes from accepting peace from healthy, stable communication. This allows you to transform your life and embrace more lucky moments the universe offers you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

Sun, Venus, and Mercury are all within the sign of Capricorn. Capricorn energy rules your sense of value within your life. This comes down to what and who you value most. This week, Mercury retrograde helps you to reflect. You think about what you've committed to in the past and your current values. Being able to reassess past decisions so you can make new ones allows you to continue to grow into the lucky moments in life you seek.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

Mercury retrogrades are often thought unlucky, but if used wisely, they represent an extraordinary opportunity. Within the sign of Capricorn, this retrograde can help you reflect more deeply on your beliefs and desires for life to make sure that you choose what you genuinely want and what will help you get ahead. Use this divine time to be honest with yourself and not be afraid to change your mind; it will make all the difference in receiving the abundant life you seek.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

Aries energy governs your sense of communication. As The First Quarter Moon occurs here this week, it is time to decide about something important in your life. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn activates your subconscious, so you must look within before making this important choice. Everything has led you to greater healing. So, embrace this new chapter and any decision you make comes from who you are now rather than who you used to be.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 29th

Jupiter is in your value sector as it entered Aries last week. With Chiron here and the First Quarter Moon occurring, it is time to combine the themes of abundance, luck, and healing. There is a decision to be made that represents an essential new chapter beginning within your life. You are set to have your life take off in ways you have only ever dreamed of. It is just a matter of choosing to do things differently, which will not just represent luck but also ensure success.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.