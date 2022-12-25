The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, December 25 - 31, 2022

We are at the final stretch of 2022, and three zodiac signs will have rough weekly horoscopes starting December 25, 2022.

It might automatically be assumed that this week, the last of the year, would come with its heavy moments. It's the end of the year, and when we are about to enter a new year, we tend to spend a little too much time reflecting on past events and experiences.

As we all know, we humans tend to dwell on the negative—and if we've experienced anything hurtful or unsuccessful—our tendency would be to go over that hurtful moment, again and again.

We may even know that the time spent dwelling on dread is useless, but we also know that this is an indulgence that we'll allow this time.

With Moon conjunct Saturn at the top of the week, we can know that we'll be starting it out in a funky mood. That funk will last until the first of the year, and depending on our zodiac sign, we may ride that funk train all the way to the last stop, meaning, we're not going to stop tormenting ourselves until we look in the mirror and see that we've been crying for days. Let the pity party take over, as it seems inevitable and somewhat purifying.

Let's also keep in mind that this week brings back the Mercury retrograde, and if your sign is one of the 'susceptible' you'll be feeling all of Merc-the-Jerk's usual antics at play.

You're already so deeply embedded in your own head, that the last thing you need is conflict brought to you by another person who is feeling the retrograde and wishes to take it out on you. Oy! Let this week play out in peace, please!

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for December 25 - 31, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let's get this straight before we go on: it's not that you are about to have a cruddy week; you are simply not going to be in the mood for all the festivities that surround you, and because you will probably decline many offers to go out and have fun, you will be judged by your friends as the dud of the bunch.

Do you care? Not a wink. You know you're being a drag, but you're not a drag to yourself, so why should anyone care if you go out and act like an idiot with pals or if you just sit at home all week long, watching rom-coms until you pop?

You sense the retrograde coming, as well, and it will be during this week that you make a conscious effort to stay as far away as you can from people, as it is people who make the retrograde even worse than it already is.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have no reason to give in to your depressed mood, other than this is the last week of the year, in Capricorn, and if you feel like crying, then so be it, it's your life, your tears.

You don't even have a legit reason to feel bad, but you don't feel there's anything particularly wonderful in your life, at this point, either, so if you so choose to go down the road of self-indulgence and depression, then it's 'ain't nobody's business but your own.' You always get like this, and it's not always that selfish either.

You have some definite memories that crop up each time around this part of the year, and each time those memories take you down. You allow yourself this negative space. You want to feel it in order to heal it, and all of it, no matter what anyone else says, is up to you and your personal timing. You'll heal, when healing is due.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll be spending much of this week in silence, as words don't really capture what you're going through emotionally. There is a good chance that you've lost someone this year, it might even be a pet, and thoughts of this loss have the power to devastate you if you're not careful.

This week removes all the carefulness from your travels down memory lane (thanks to Mercury retrograde) and lets you fully indulge in all the pain you can possibly handle. It's OK, this is the way you purge.

You have every intention of walking into the new year with optimism and love in your heart, but right now. Right now is for respectful retrospect; your heart and your mind are with someone who is no longer here, and you'll spend the entire week thinking about them if you so choose.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.