The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 25 - 31, 2022

What a nice thought, to be one of the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love during the last week of the year. December 25 - 31, 2022 there are several transits that support the idea of love and romance.

And it's not just about support, there's a push towards finding love this week and it is associated with the need to feel confident in the coming year. We want to feel as though we are whole; ready to take on a new year, backed by the love of a good person. If we have this, we feel we can make it through anything.

And it will be during this week that many of us either find partners to enter the new year with, or we work on the relationships that we've already invested our lives in.

This last week could have us concentrating on any number of topics, and we will see that many people feel down or depressed during this time; we, however, will rise above the darkness. We who are affected by the lucky, loving transits of the week will know that the love we have, or the love we've just found can be trusted. Trust. Doesn't it just say it all?

Helping us out this week are Moon sextile Jupiter, Moon in Pisces, Venus sextile Neptune (to spark our wild imaginations), Moon sextile Venus and the Moon in Aries. There's a mercury retrograde in there, and you'll notice I didn't mention it.

That's because the lucky ones are going to deny its presence this week. Of course, it's impossible to deny the presence of a major cosmic event, but we will do our best this week to keep everything 'loving.' Why concentrate on anything less than romance and sweetness? The retrograde will eventually catch up to us, so why bother sweating it this week?

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 25 - 31, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If anyone's going to have a lucky week filled with the love of a good partner, it's you, Taurus. You've set it up this way. You spent a good deal of this year working on a relationship that you always believed in. You've battled it out with this person, and you've risen above the difficulties.

And now, you've taken a chance on this person, as you believe in them almost as much as you believe in yourself. This week only marks one more optimistic step in the glorious relationship that you see yourself in. You and your partner have so many plans, and while others around you laugh at your naïveté or your willingness to believe in miracles and dreams come true, you both know that nothing can touch you. You feel invincible and steadfast. You know love this week, as it is bountiful in your life right now. Enjoy it all, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's a good week ahead for you, Gemini, because if there's one thing that isn't getting in your way, it's your love life. Well then, isn't that a novel change? Good for you. What's going on is that both you and your partner have come to a decision, which could be easily thwarted by Mercury retrograde if you aren't dedicated to this new outlook.

What's happening is that the two of you have come to realize that it's fruitless to keep on fighting as you have, being that you both readily admit that you adore each other. So, you love each other, and yet, you fall for the same triggers again and again. This week will have you sorting out all of the triggers and games so that you and your mate can give yourself the best future imaginable. The days of games and doubt are over. Welcome to your new love life.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have reserved this week as one where you already know you'll be resting and recuperating from a year that was hard on you. Life took a toll on your love life, and in your mind, that was uncool. You don't like feeling like your life is at the mercy of the stars, and even though it is to a degree, you like feeling that you matter and that it's not just some karmic path that you're going down.

This week has you looking at your romantic partner with new ideas for making the relationship work out in 2023. Being that you're still together and that the hard times you've both gone through haven't ripped you apart, you both take it as a sign to proceed. Perhaps this is the week where you can sit down together and go over some plans for the future. This is your opportunity to make things right again, and the way the stars have it...it looks like you're in luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.