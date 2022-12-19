Each Zodiac Signs Weekly Love Horoscope For December 19 - 25, 2022

In the week ahead, as you prepare for the holidays, Jupiter shifts into Aries, and the New Moon in Capricorn occurs, giving you both abundance and new beginnings in love.

This time of year always holds a certain magic.

A feeling in the air that anything seems possible and a knowing that love is the most magical element of all.

It is love that can heal hearts. Love that can overcome the impossible and love that always seems to come through, even if all hope has been lost.

Jupiter is the planet of stardust and wishes, bringing both expansion and abundance to the area of your life it touches.

The New Moon in Capricorn is often seen as more practical than romantic. However, sometimes, the sexiest conversation you have is where your partner declares their commitment and intention to build a life together.

This New Moon energy that coincides with Jupiter helps bring you not just moments of magic but also enough reality where it will seem like you just might be dreaming, but you are not.

It is just the feeling that arrives when that new chapter finally brings you the magic of the abundance you have been trying to manifest.

Important dates to mark down for this week's love horoscope:

Tuesday, December 20th

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, shifts into Aries today, which will dominate the energy at the beginning of next year. Jupiter in Aries is focused on developing a precise cut with that which is outgrown and no longer needed.

It has a renewed sense of hope and optimism, helping you to let go of those romantic situations that are not in alignment with your own needs. Jupiter in Aries is genuinely focused on the future, so under this energy, those healthy and stable relationships can often feel like they are fast-tracked toward commitment.

Wednesday, December 21st

The Sun shifts into Capricorn today, beginning a brand-new zodiac season. The Sun rules the action you take within your life and feel driven to pursue. Capricorn is a stable earth sign that will help you take care of the details of making plans for the next phase of your relationship and life. It may not seem like an entertaining season especially compared to Sagittarius, but it does help you create the foundation for your future.

Friday, December 23rd

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the end of the week brings many planetary activities. The New Moon in Capricorn occurs today, helping to provide a new beginning point that can bring stability and growth to your relationship. Positively influenced by this, Chiron, known as the wounded healer, turns direct in Aries.

Chiron helps you to heal what has been holding you back or leading to unfulfilling patterns in love. Once it turns direct, you will feel some of those pieces of awareness clicking into place, allowing you to seize the benefit of the New Moon in Capricorn.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs for December 19 - 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Saturday, December 24th

When it comes to love, this week may be about wrapping up more loose ends than having a new beginning. Jupiter moves into your zodiac sign, helping you to focus on the future.

At the same time, Mercury in Capricorn is karmically connected with Neptune in Pisces. Delving into the secrets that have existed within your life and what you have not expressed is not always at the top of your list, but this week it does provide healing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 22nd

Uranus in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Capricorn, helping you expand more into the life you are dreaming of. For you, romance is in the cards, but you may need to walk on the wild side to discover it. Don’t be afraid to book that trip this week spontaneously; it just may end up leading to love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Friday, December 23rd

This week, the New Moon in Capricorn highlights the area of your life that rules sex, intimacy, and transformation. It may be time to reevaluate the relationship within your life if it has not felt fulfilling or connected. You can always improve things, but you must be honest about where they are now.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Friday, December 23rd

This is a beautiful week for love. The Capricorn New Moon represents your polarizing sign and the romantic sector of your life. New Moons always bring a time of new beginnings, so take advantage of this opportunity and either have that conversation or take a chance to get yourself out there again. Opportunities always exist if you put yourself out there to receive them.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, December 24th

In the week ahead, there are chances to bring a healthier perspective to themes around intimacy and sex. Neptune in Pisces is karmically connected with Mercury in Capricorn, helping you see and understand your and your partner's motives. Sex is a fantastic addition to a relationship, but it cannot be the only thing keeping you together.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, December 24th

Neptune is still in Pisces, activating your polarizing sign, which rules romance. As relates to Mercury in Capricorn in your joy sector, it is going to be bringing the perfect energy to enjoy the holidays. Whether it is curling up together and watching the snowfall or simply radiating energy that attracts a new partner, you will shine bright in the week ahead as fun takes center stage.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, December 20th

Jupiter is the planet of abundance and luck. As it enters Aries this week, your polarizing sign, you will feel the effects of this within your relationship sector. Jupiter will be here for a significant part of next year, so it may not be instantaneous results. Still, it will help you build the romantic connection you seek. Anything is possible with Jupiter in this placement, even the unexpected.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, December 22nd

Uranus, the planet known as the great awakener, is activating your romantic relationship this week as it connects with Venus in Capricorn. Venus is the planet of love, and in Capricorn, it means that themes around communication and conversation take center stage. Uranus may bring some surprise twists to your love life, but try to trust that it will all be positive no matter what happens.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Saturday, December 24th

Mars is still in Gemini, retrograding until early January. This makes decisions and actions related to your romantic relationship feel like they have been put on the back burner for a while, even if it still seems like your central focus.

This week, Neptune in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Capricorn, bringing together the themes of home and what and who you value. This is where many of your decisions will be made, so it is vital to listen to the truth when it arrives.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, December 20th

This week begins a brand-new chapter within your home, family and committed relationship. Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, enters Aries, which rules this sector of your life. Jupiter wants to make everything bigger, more amazing, and more joyful. The biggest challenge for you is just reminding yourself that you do deserve all the good coming your way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 22nd

Uranus in Taurus activates your home sector, while Neptune in Pisces helps you reflect on what you value most about this part of your life. If there was a perfect combination for the holidays, this is it. Together you will feel more appreciative of what you have built within your relationship and will be open to some surprising moments of joy this week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Friday, December 23rd

Your circle surrounding you is about to become bigger this week as the New Moon in Capricorn occurs. Capricorn energy rules over your social circle or those that support you. It may be finally meeting the family of your partner which creates this feeling, or even just the first time you have celebrated the holidays together. It is all about finally receiving with joy what you had always hoped you and your partner would be able to build together.

