Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac. Holy moly, this is going to be a doozy of a week. Don't be surprised if you go through the entire gamut of emotions, as this week seems to be hellbent on letting us experience everything our little heart can take—and the good part is it's mostly good.

Phew. Of course, we have our nasty little 'anti-transits,' like Moon square Pluto at the top of the week and a Capricorn Moon conjunct Pluto at the end of the week, but we'll make do, as we always do.

Romantic love takes a backseat this week to make room for familial love, which makes sense as the holiday season tends to bring everyone together.

Loved ones and new couples will have to deal with this aspect of their relationship: it's not all lovey-dovey all the time. This week is more about obligations, loyalties, enjoyable discussions with groups of people, and feelings of stability and security.

All of our Venus crossings lead us to believe this week is for the love of family. We will also see who does not want to attend to this obligation. While it all sounds warm and loving, not everyone here is up for this social setting.

And so, this week, we will see some pleased people doing what they love best and a few of us who don't get the joy of it all. Nobody loses, and everyone gets to be themselves, no matter what. Happy holidays to all!

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 19 - 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's all about balancing your money this week, Aries, as you've been spending so much lately that you're not sure you have a handle on it anymore.

One thing leads to another, and now, you're a money-spending machine that can't stop, and the thing is, you LOVE it. It's so much fun for you to throw money at people in the form of gifts and treats. You know you must stop and are willing, but nothing will stop you this week. Spend time, friend.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week brings you many new additions to your life; they all seem promising and good. You didn't trust your new situation but stuck it out and tried to stay positive.

Your mental efforts have worked, as this week seems to want to show you just how positive and affirmative things can be. You'll spend time with family and friends this week, and it will feel as though it can't get any better than it already is. Not bad, Taurus!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Someone in your life will be so shocked by you this week, in a good way, that their reaction alone will be enough to make your week. You did good, Gemini, and you'll be praised and thanked for your contribution.

This week allows you to feel respected and loved; you thought your popularity was slipping, yet you are today more loved than ever before. So happy for you, Gemini. This week makes you the official bee’s knees.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Let's just put it this way: you are going to get something that you really, really, really want this week. And yes, it's probably going to be a present from someone who knows you very well.

It seems they've gone out of their way to ask you questions so they can retrieve your greatest desire; This person is your genie, and they are here to bring to you what you've longed for, for so long. What a week you're about to have, Cancer. Wow, enjoy.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because your attitude has undergone a facelift, you've felt positive about everything. You refuse to see the thing through a glass darkly, and now, with your heart set on creating a happy future for yourself, you can see only success ahead.

Right now, at this point, you can safely say that the world is your oyster; you can do anything, go anywhere, by anyone you want, Leo. Sounds like a very cool gig, indeed.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Are you one of those people who continuously put up memes that, in someone else's words, tell people how magical you are and that if you are crossed, holy smokes, watch out for the revenge that's coming?

This is the week your false bravado and faux badassery get bitten on the tush. You pretend you are scary, but you're just vulnerable and scared. This week will have you trying very hard to prove to people that you are some ancient wizard who can punish people with their will alone. No one buys.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You aren't in the mood to wait for your dream to come true, but you're at the mercy of the season. The season is much more interested in shutting things down, going inside, and focusing on family rather than the individual and their ambition.

You know you won't complete what you started until January next year. The sooner you accept this, the easier the rest of the year will be for you, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, ever the lover you are, this week doesn't change much. While celebrating the holidays, you are the one who is also very careful to make sure that your romantic partner is just as thrilled.

You are about to give your favorite person a very generous gift of the heart this week. And because you don't come without your theatrics, you will make a big deal about the gift presentation. You are so funny, but your gesture will bring the romance you hoped for.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week has you accepting a gift you do not want. Oh, how embarrassing, and what a waste of money, too, on the part of the person who has just given you the ultimate 'gift for re-giving.'

You'll do your best to show pleasure over receiving this gift, but you'll be tempted to say something snarky. It's hard to withhold truths, but you'll be OK, as you'll withhold your snotty comments and show them the gratitude they deserve.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's so much going on in your life right now, with the holidays upon us and the idea that you're about to become one year older. These things hang heavy on you and may make you want to go on your own.

Whether you can do such a thing may not be possible. Still, if you had your druthers during this particular week, you'd be sitting in a loincloth on a mountain, far, far away. To get your spiritual bearings.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Here's a weird one: this week will have you wondering if the spirits around you are joking with you. Yep, that's right; it's a spiritual week for you, but when you think about spirituality, you think about guides, angels, and astral beings who are there to help you.

This week's astrology forecast makes you feel like the universe is out to get you. You don't trust your mind this week, and in a way, that's a good sign. It will have you striving to find a happier existence. You want to be happy, and this week may be the launch pad to a positive state of mind.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week has you interacting with someone who never does the right thing, and yet, you love this person with your entire being, all the time, nonstop. They try to get it right where you are concerned.

Still, you always have to stop them so that you can adjust what they're doing to make their efforts into something you DO want, as opposed to something they want. This person loves you. Of this, there is no doubt. However, they are clueless when it comes to figuring you out. Clueless and lovable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.