The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For December 18 - 24, 2022

It's beginning to look a lot like friendship, love, good times and family! We've got a helluva week ahead of us, folks. The shining light in all of this is that this week will allow us to feel good about it, no matter what we're doing, thinking or worrying about.

Which three zodiac signs have great horoscopes for the week of September 18, 2022?

Yes, life goes on, and it's not always that wonderful, but we humans have a way of rising above everything just to touch happiness.

Because this week has so many beneficial astrological transits in store for us, there isn't any cause for worry. What doesn't feel good will transform, and what isn't working will sort itself out.

This week brings us a chance to mend our love lives and an excellent opportunity to say what needs to be said in certain family situations. We will be nervy and outspoken but compassionate and considerate. We aren't here to mess people up; we are driven to show how much we care, but we are also very interested in telling the truth, and you know how that goes: sometimes the truth hurts. But during this week, the hurtful truth will open doors to greatness. You'll see!

Hello, Moon sextile Venus, and thank you for letting us find hope in our romances. Hello Jupiter in Aries, and thank you for giving us the strength to back up our convictions, and hey there, Capricorn season! We need you right now, as you are the rudder that holds this ship together and keeps us on course. As we lead up to Christmas Eve, we can feel good about the future, as the Moon conjunct Venus lets us know that, in the long run, everything is going to be alright.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for December 18 - 24, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

OK, you are 'in mode' now. No matter what you've gone through this year, no matter how good, bad or ugly, you have decided to enjoy the holidays and not let anything get in your way. This is the time to hug your family and thank them for being with you.

You don't need to 'honor' those in your life who have hurt you this year. Let them deal with their holiday, as this one is YOURS. This week is good for you, as the stuff that makes you happiest is usually found in the well-being of those you love, like your family and children, especially if you have them.

You are a happiness machine, chugging along and spreading good cheer wherever you go. You are brutally aware of life's fickle side, and you cherish the moment. You will have a brilliant week, Aries. Good for you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been on rocky land for a while, as you might be in the middle of a transition, such as a new location or preparing for a big move. You've also been so distracted by your new surroundings that it didn't even occur to you that the holidays are here.

You figured you'd glide through them without feeling much, but this week seems to be the one that wakes you up out of your daze. Just as soon as you decide that you're OK with not celebrating the holidays, WHAMMO, comes a friend who joins you this week and insists that you get up, get out, and have a good time with them.

Come to think of it, this is just what you needed! A little fun with friends, a little kicking back with your romantic buddy, and a lot of good food. Must feed the bull.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week will be so brilliant for you, Leo, because you have let go of everything troubling you. It's enough, and you are finished. There is no sense in holding on to memories or people that only bring you sadness. The great part is that you feel this in earnest; you're not just 'talking yourself into it.'

No, this is real, and it feels real, too. Because you chose to honor your own life by rejecting negativity, you'll find that this week has you manifesting many amazing positive things. People react better to you this week than they have all year long. You feel confident, but it's not faux confidence; you are the real deal now, and there's no going back. You have discovered the key to your happiness due to the knowledge that if you are to move on, you have to let go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.